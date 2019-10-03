Lone Peak has four semifinalists after the first day of the Class 6A State Championships, putting the Knights in a good position to win their third straight state title.
Lone Peak is tied with Corner Canyon and Bingham with eight team points each after Thursday’s first and second rounds at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City, placing sophomore Marinn Patch (1st Singles), junior Mandie Robbins (2nd Singles), freshman Sydney Gardner (3rd Singles) and Claire Pitts and Sydney Allen (2nd Doubles) in the Saturday’s semifinals.
Bingham and Skyridge advanced three in the semifinals and Davis, Pleasant Grove and Corner Canyon have two.
Patch beat Brilynn West of Clearfield 6-1, 6-0 and Olivia Dabo of Bingham 6-3, 6-0 to reach the semifinals, where she will face Jacque Dunyon of Weber in a rematch of last year’s 1st Singles final won by Dunyon.
Robbins, last year’s 2nd Singles champion, didn’t drop a single game on Thursday. She topped Hailey Brimhall of Weber 6-0, 6-0 and Yenah Park of Herriman 6-0, 6-0 to reach the semifinals against Hannah Smith of Bingham.
Gardner played well in her first state tournament appearance in 3rd Singles, breezing by Alyssa Pfieffer of West Jordan 6-0, 6-0 and Isabella Norris of Syracuse 6-0, 6-0. Gardner will take on Bingham’s Sammee Aubrey in one of the semifinals on Saturday.
Kenadee Armstrong of Skyridge, the No. 3 seed from Region 4, knocked off Region 3 No. 2 Madi Hansen of Herriman 6-2, 6-1 and American Fork’s Lauren Rawlings 6-4, 6-1 to reach the semifinals, where she will play Jane Dorny of Corner Canyon.
Region 4’s No. 1 team in 1st Doubles, Pleasant Grove’s Lilly Craft and Chloie Brinton, powered through to the semifinals with a 6-0, 6-0 win against Destiny Carstensen and McCartnie Porter of Syracuse and a 7-6 (11), 6-0 victory over Herriman’s Callie Davis and Meg Finley. The PG pair will play Elle Dunyon and Halle Durham of Davis in one of the semifinals.
Jaya Cluff and Alyssa Muaina of Skyridge will take on Abby Degn and Alexia Cox of Bingham in the other 1st Doubles semifinals. The Skyridge duo took care of Alyssa Petersen and Tess Christopulos of Layton 6-1, 6-1 and Haley Cowan and Lexie Huff of Taylorsville 6-1, 6-1 in the first and second rounds.
Pitts and Allen had no trouble reaching the 2nd Doubles semifinals, blanking Mary Thorpe and Kaitlyn Jensen of Clearfield 6-0, 6-0 and Ellie Hogan and Savannah Derby of Riverton 6-0, 6-0. The Lone Peak pair will face Corner Canyon’s Hannah Ashton and Grace Poulson in one of the semifinals.
The Skyridge tandem of Hollyann and Cassandra Schmidt will take on Pleasant Grove’s Abbie Watson and Rachel Tebbs in the other 2nd Doubles semifinal. The Schmidts beat Leia Jenkins and Shay McDaniels of Cyprus 6-0, 6-0 and outlasted Erika Wisden and Brydie Sigg of Davis 4-6, 7-6 (7), 7-5.
Watson and Tebbs beat Akilah Pham and Tue Tran of Granger 6-1, 6-0 and Anna Thomas and Malia Hansen of Bingham 6-2, 7-6 to reach the semifinals.
The semifinals begin on Saturday at Liberty Park at 9 a.m.