In 2018, the volleyball team won Skyridge’s first ever state title, but the girls’ tennis team will have the distinction of having won the school’s first state title as a 6A school as the Falcons played some sparkling tennis at Liberty Park Saturday to bring home the gold trophy.
The Falcons scored 22 points while Region 4 rival Lone Peak was second with 15 points. American Fork scored eight points to tie for third place with Weber while Pleasant Grove tied for fifth with Layton scoring seven points.
Though Skyridge led by just a single point over Lone Peak at the beginning of the morning semifinal round, the Falcons took control of the state tournament in that semifinal round putting all three single players into the championship finals as well as their No. 1 doubles team. The Knights advanced one singles player and one doubles team to the championship finals but could not match the Falcon firepower.
"Going into the year, we knew we had a chance and our girls, they delivered," Skyridge head coach Lindsay Rawstorne said.
Skyridge crowned two individual championships as junior Lucy Droubay downed Layton’s Juliana Cooksey, 6-3, 6-1, in No. 2 Singles, while fellow senior teammate Jaya Cluff defeated Lone Peak’s Mikayla Randall 6-2, 6-2 to claim the No. 3 singles title.
Droubay’s victory brought her to tears as she fought nerves and the wind to defeat her Lancer foe.
“I was so nervous,” Droubay said. “I played my best. It was windy, especially in the first set, and you just have to adjust to it.”
Cluff had a familiar opponent with Randall, whose strategy was to extend the points hoping the more powerful Cluff would make mistakes. But Cluff had her “A” game and prevailed.
“It was kind of hard to play against her because I had to create all the pace on the ball,” Cluff said. “I had to be the one to do something with the ball as she was trying to get it back to me. It was hard at times, but I had to trust my shots and be very patient.”
Sophomore Savannah Johnson represented the Falcons in No. 1 Singles and placed second, losing to 3-time state champion Jacque Dunyon of Weber in straight sets. Johnson did get a big semifinal victory by beating Corner Canyon’s Grace Weichers, 6-2, 6-2.
Skyridge’s No. 1 doubles team of Payton Carroll and Kylee Sperry, both freshmen, made the championship finals by defeating Lone Peak’s Claire Pitts and Lizzie Muir, 6-3, 3-6, 6-1. That victory proved to be decisive in the team race.
However, the Pleasant Grove’s duo of Macie Amussen and Chloe Brinton won the championship by a 6-0, 6-2 score. For Brinton it was her third straight state title in doubles with three different partners.
“It’s so awesome," Brinton said. "I had so much confidence coming into this. We won region and we had a lot of confidence going into today with all four teams (left) being from our region."
As for Amussen, she was definitely thankful for the opportunity her senior season to play with Brinton.
“It feels very rewarding," Amussen said. "Chloe and I worked really hard this season, and it was the first year I got to play with her. I am very grateful.”
Brinton had high praises for her partner.
“I had full confidence in her," Brinton said. "Any ball that’s even close she’s going to put it away. She has the mindset that she wants to win and I love that about her.”
For Amussen, it was Brinton’s calm under pressure that she admired in her partner.
“Chloe is the calm in my storm," Amussen said. "She, no matter if we are down, up, tied, is so calm and confident. Her mental game is so good."
Lone Peak did have its own tennis duo take home the title as Emma Reynolds and Allie Story defeated American Fork’s Ashley Cowie and Ally Murdoch, 7-6 (5), 6-1.