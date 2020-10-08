Region 4 dominated the first day of competition at the Class 6A girls state tennis tournament, leaving Skyridge and Lone Peak as the top teams vying for the gold trophy.
With 20 spots available in the semifinals, Region 4 grabbed 14 of them for Saturday’s semifinals with a strong performance on Thursday at the Liberty Park Tennis Courts in Salt Lake City.
Two-time single champion Jacque Dunyon of Weber sailed through her first two rounds in 1st Singles and is a heavy favorite to win her third straight title. But everywhere else, Skyridge and Lone Peak triumphed. The Falcons lead the field with 10 points after Day 1 with the Knights close behind with nine points.
Lone Peak has five semifinals and Lone Peak four, which should make for an eventful and exciting final day of competition.
In 2nd singles, Region 4 champion Lucy Droubay of Skyridge dropped just two sets in the first two rounds and will face Bingham’s Avery Pack in the semifinals. On the other side of the bracket, Lone Peak’s Sydney Gardner topped Davis’ Elle Dunyon in the second round to move on.
Jayla Cluff of Skyridge lost just one set in her first two matches two advance to the semifinals, where she will face Riverton’s Ashlyn Robbins in one semifinal. The other semifinal is an all-Region 4 affair with Lone Peak’s Mikayla Randall and American Fork’s Lauryn Brown.
In 2018, Pleasant Grove’s Chloie Brinton won a 2nd Doubles championship with senior Mandy Harris. Last year, Brinton teamed up with senior Lilly Craft to claim a 1st Doubles title. This season, Brinton is paired with senior Macie Amussen. They sailed through the first two rounds without dropping a set and will take on Corner Canyon’s Cassidy Rich and Jane Dorny in one semifinal. The other semifinal will have Claire Pitts and Lizzie Muir of Lone Peak against Payton Carroll and Kylee Sperry of Skyridge.
Ashley Cowie and Ally Murdock of American Fork made the 2nd Doubles semifinals and will play Cassie and Holly Schmidt of Skyridge. The No. 4 seed from Region 4, Emma Reynolds and Allie Story of Lone Peak, pulled off a pair of upsets to move on to the other semifinal against Bingham’s Jacey Robins and Kaitlyn Oniki.
Lone Peak is trying to win its fourth straight state title, while Skyridge, which topped the Knights for the Region 4 championship, would be looking for its first.
The semifinals and finals will be staged at Liberty Park beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday.
2020 Class 6A Girls Tennis State Championships
Saturday’s Schedule
Team Scores
1. Skyridge 10, 2. Lone Peak 9, 3. American Fork, Bingham 6, 5. Layton 5, 7. Corner Canyon, Davis, Weber, West 4, 11. Pleasant Grove 3, 12. Riverton 2, 13. Clearfield, Fremont, Herriman 1
1st Singles Semifinals
1-1 Jacque Dunyon, Weber vs. 3-1 Riya Soneji, West
4-1 Savannah Johnson, Skyridge vs. 4-4 Grace Weichers, Corner Canyon
2nd Singles Semifinals
1-1 Juliana Cooksey, Layton vs. 4-2 Sydney Gardner, Lone Peak
4-1 Lucy Droubay, Skyridge vs. 3-1 Avery Pack, Bingham
3rd Singles Semifinals
4-1 Jaya Cluff, Skyridge vs. 3-3 Ashlyn Robbins, Riverton
4-3 Lauryn Brown, American Fork vs. 4-2 Mikayla Randall, Lone Peak
1st Doubles Semifinals
4-2 Claire Pitts & Lizzie Muir, Lone Peak vs. 4-3 Payton Carroll & Kylee Sperry, Skyridge
4-1 Macie Amussen & Chloie Brinton, Pleasant Grove vs. 4-4 Cassidy Rich & Jane Dorny, Corner Canyon
2nd Doubles Semifinals
4-3 Ashley Cowie & Ally Murdock, American Fork vs. 4-2 Cassie Schmidt & Holly Schmidt, Skyridge
4-4 Emma Reynolds & Allie Story, Lone Peak vs. 3-1 Jacey Robins & Kaitlyn Oniki, Bingham