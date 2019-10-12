The beat goes on as Timpview claimed another girls tennis state title, their eighth in school history and second consecutive. But this one didn’t come without a fight as Woods Cross put a ton of pressure on the Thunderbirds this time around. In the end Timpview scored 19 points while runner-up Woods Cross pointed 14.
Coming into Day 2, Timpview held a three point advantage over Woods Cross and East.
The Wildcats claimed the No. 2 singles title and placed second in the No. 1 singles where Timpview No. 1 singles player Gwen Bryson was defeated in the semifinals by eventual champion, Emmie Moore of East.
Woods Cross’ Macy Richards defeated Timpview’s Avery Pope in a hard-fought No. 2 singles championship final that featured some incredibly long rallies. Both players came into the match undefeated on the season but only Richards left the court that way. Richards took the first set in a tiebreaker 7-6 (2) and then took the second set a bit more comfortably 6-2. This victory by Richards actually put Woods Cross within one point of Timpview, as the Thunderbirds held a slim 15-14 advantage.
At this point in the tournament Timpview had its No. 1 doubles team on the court playing as well as its No. 3 singles player, who was up against Woods Cross.
But Timpview’s No. 1 doubles team of Rachel Brown and Anna Fellars clinched another Timpview team state title with their victory.
Brown and Fellars won their championship match in straight sets over region rivals Rebecca Russell and Brooklyn Dowdell of Alta.
For Brown and Fellars it was their fourth time playing the Alta team, and as in the three previous meetings the Timpview duo prevailed, though this match obviously had the most pressure.
“This was one a lot more stressful,” said Brown. “There was definitely a lot more pressure to win that one for the team, not just for us, but for the team.”
“We had a pretty good idea before we went on how important this match was,” added Brown.
The two had high praises for each other and how they compliment each other’s games.
‘If you’ve seen Rachel (Brown) play, you can tell she’s a really good player,” said Fellars. “She’s really strong, not just with her shots but mentally, and she’s always helping me and boosting up my confidence, which is a good thing for a doubles partner.”
“Anna is seriously so consistent and so strong and that’s so important in doubles. She has the best volleys you’ve ever seen,” Brown said of Fellars. “She just calms me especially those last two games when my heart beat was probably going 300 beats per minute.”
Both agreed that Brown is the more fiery competitor while Fellars brings that calming influence for this championship pairing.
Timpview’s Sofie Thompson then put the icing on the cake winning an incredibly competitive match with Emma Epperson of Woods Cross.
The Timpview sophomore won the No. 3 singles by outlasting Epperson in a three-set affair, 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 6-4. The match nearly went three hours and had a lot of long rallies that exhilarated both sets of fans.
“It feels unreal,” said Thompson about being an individual state champion. “She (Epperson) played good.”
Timpview head coach Amber Callister was proud of her team’s efforts.
“It was a good day, they really came through,” said Callister of her team.
Utah County flexed its muscles in this tournament generally.
Sprngville’s Emma Hafen and Hannah Geary pulled off a huge upset when they beat Wasatch’s Lana McNaughton and Katie Henderson in the semifinals. Hafen and Geary placed fourth in Region 8 while the Wasatch team was the number one seed. Region 8 shined in the No. 2 singles, as all four doubles teams came from this l.
However, winning the gold medals in No. 2 doubles belonged to Salem Hills’ Emilee Nichols and Megan Mayo who ended the Hafen-Geary run by defeating the Red Devil duo 6-3, 6-1. Nichols and Mayo beat Maple Mountain’s Shannon Vance and Rylie Wiscombe in the semifinals.
Timpanogos’ Aubrie Murphy and Taigely Parkinson made the semifinals in No. 1 doubles but were eliminated by the tandem from Alta that eventually lost to Timpview.