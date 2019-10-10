Timpview advanced three individuals and one team to the semifinals at the Class 5A Girls Tennis Championships, which finished off Day 1 at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City on Thursday.
The Thunderbirds, which last won a girls team tennis title in 2013 (Class 4A) lead the competition after the first day with nine points. East and Woods Cross are tied for second with six and Alta and Park City are tied for fourth with five points each.
In 1st Singles, Timpview senior Gwen Bryson beat Alivia Winkel of Spanish Fork 6-2, 6-0 and Sophie Hastings of Highland 6-1, 6-1 to reach the semifinals, where she’ll face Sicely Ferreira of Woods Cross. Bryson advanced to last year’s 2nd Singles semifinals.
Timpview’s Avery Pope, who was a finalist in last year’s 3rd Singles competition, won twice on Thursday to advance to the 2nd Singles semifinal where she will play Brighton’s Rebecca Schwartz. Pope beat Emma Williamson of Olympus 6-0, 6-2 and Springville’s AnnaBeth Templeton 5-7, 6-4, 6-2 to move on to Saturday’s semifinals.
Timpview’s Sofie Thompson – the No. 1 seed from Region 7 in 3rd Singles – defeated Genevieve Smith of Murray 6-0, 6-1 and outlasted Kate Creamer of Highland 6-4, 6-7 (7), 6-2 to reach the semifinals. She’ll take on Gracie Capps of East.
In 1st Doubles, Timpview’s Rachel Brown and Anna Fellers beat Cassie Henderson and Rebecca McGregor of Wasatch 6-1, 6-2 and Olympus’ Addie Zimmerman and Ashlyn Jackson 6-0, 6-1 to cruise to the semifinals. Brown and Fellers will play Viewmont’s Selena Cutler and Anna Layton in the semifinals.
On the other side of the bracket, Region 7’s No. 3 seed of Aubrie Murphy and Taigely Parkinson defeated Mary Janes Glines and Kate Lewis of Woods Cross 6-1, 6-2 and Skyline’s Tatum Smith and Kylie O’Connell 6-2, 7-6 (7) to move on to the semifinals against Alta’s Rebecca Russell and Brooklyn Dowdell.
The 2nd Doubles semifinals shows Lana McNaughton and Katie Henderson of Wasatch against Emma Hafen and Hanna Geary of Springville on one side of the bracket and Shannon Vance and Rylie Wiscomb of Maple Mountain against Emilee Nichols and Megan Mayo of Salem Hills on the other side.
The 5A semifinals begin on Saturday at 9 a.m. at Liberty Park.