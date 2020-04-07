Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are doing a series of articles on team captains who describe their teams, talk about about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Athletes who are part of a track-and-field team often specialize in certain areas: sprinters, distance-runners, throwers, jumpers, etc.
But one of the things Cedar Valley freshman captain Jordan Glenn loved about participating with the Aviators in 2020 was that those differences didn’t seem to matter.
“It was just amazing, considering we are a first-year school and not many people really knew each other,” Glenn said. “But everyone came together pretty much right away and we became a family. One of the pros of being a captain and being part of a team like this is being able to see everyone grow. It brings me joy seeing that.”
He had his own “growth” experience earlier this year when he attended a captain’s academy but didn’t end up getting enough to eat.
“Later that day during practice, we were doing some hard stuff and pushing ourselves,” Glenn said. “In a middle of a set, I had to walk out and just threw up. It was one of the weirdest experiences ever.”
But Glenn said he normally wants to the challenges that result in improvement, something he feels like he gets from track.
“Our coach pushes us to our limits during practices and that’s the best part,” Glenn said. “I feel like it’s something special to work with other people who are willing to help you get beyond your limits. That’s what has happened for us.”
Cedar Valley head track coach Jordan Peterson said that Glenn’s attitude is why he is an excellent captain for the Aviators.
“One of the cool things about Jordan is that although he’s only a freshman, he has clearly established himself as a leader on our team by his work ethic, love for the sport, and the way he interacts with his teammates,” Peterson said. “He eats, breathes, sleeps, dreams, and lives track and field. He’s so much fun to coach because he’s a student of the sport, he asks the right questions, he studies and breaks down film, and he has a relentless work ethic. It’s a common thing for us to finish a workout and for me to find him an hour later doing core exercises in the weight room, trying to get a little better on his own.”
With the season being limited as part of efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19, Glenn said he has gained an even greater appreciation for having his own motivation.
“This season has taught me a lot about self-discipline,” Glenn said. “I have to keep myself in check, keep my teammates in check and make sure everyone is all right. This sport has taught me so much about who I am.”
He knows that the future of the 2020 season is still uncertain but he had a message about the potential of his Cedar Valley squad.
“Don’t underestimate us,” Glenn said. “We may be a first-year school and our season may have been cut short for now, but we’re still working. I know the kids are working like we are going to get another chance. We want to be our best.”