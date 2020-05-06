Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
The end of senior year is a time of transition.
Pleasant Grove’s Derek Ray expected to be laboring on the Pleasant Grove track team this spring, competing in the 110-meter hurdles, the high jump and the long jump at the state meet.
Instead, he’s working a telemarketing job and trying to earn money to prepare for a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
It’s not the transition he was expecting, due to the coronavirus, but Ray is making the best of things.
“Everything happens for a reason,” Ray said. “I always look to God and that makes it easier. I still was able to have football season and everything about my senior year was good. It was cut short, but it was good.”
Ray was ranked No. 1 in the state in the long jump after the first indoor meet of the season.
“My mom still calls me a state champion,” he said.
Last year, Ray finished seventh at the Class 6A state track meet in the long jump (20-8 ¾) and eighth in the high jump (6-2). He played defensive back and linebacker for the Pleasant Grove football team last fall, finishing with 31 tackles (25 solo) and an interception. The Vikings — the No. 9 seed in the tournament — routed Taylorsville 62-6 in the opening round and lost to No. 8 Syracuse 27-14 in the second round.
Ray worked hard in the off-season to develop a 39-inch vertical jump and had already matched in early March what he had recorded at the state meet in 2019.
“When Derek joined the team as a sophomore, I could tell he had talent,” Pleasant Grove track coach Glenn Larson said. “His talent just needed to be refined. He didn’t improve as fast as he wanted but he stayed positive and during his junior year things started clicking.
“Derek is a great teammate. He cheers for others and is happy when they succeed. Derek is a leader who encourages others to finish the workouts and sets the example by working hard himself.”
Ray said the Vikings had a lot of new athletes on the track team this spring but he had been looking forward to what they could accomplish.
“We all worked really hard and it was always a really fun environment,” Ray said. “Nobody was ever left out. I was friends with every new kid, even though we only had a couple of weeks of practice. We were building something good. Everyone was so encouraging. The whole team would be cheering you on to do better.”
Ray said after his mission he plans to attend either Utah Valley University or BYU to study business.