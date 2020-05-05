Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
Spanish Fork senior track captain Koby Perry kind of got a head start on many of his peers when it came to the roller-coaster ride of the 2020 spring sports season.
When everything was shut down in March, he decided to get his hurt elbow checked — and discovered he had a partial ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) tear.
Later, as part of his work on his injury, he got a pretty clear idea a couple of weeks before the official announcement that high school sports wouldn’t be restarting again.
“It hit me pretty hard because I had worked really hard to prepare for the season,” Perry said in a phone interview Monday. “A lot of kids were hoping to prove themselves to college and hopefully extend their track careers for another four years.”
He feels like he’s found ways to cope and is firm in his belief that things will improve. He’s taken on the challenge of trying to convey that to other members of the team.
“With COVID-19, we don’t know how much longer it will last and we will be in this position — but I know things will work out,” Perry said. “Some people don’t know that so I’m trying my best to reach out to those people. As a team captain, you have to look after your team and make sure everyone is having a good time.”
He said that concept was his biggest goal for 2020, long before the pandemic changed everything.
“I wanted to make sure everyone enjoyed track,” Perry said. “Some people do track because they love it, while others do it because they didn’t make it in another sport and they want to have sport to do. I wanted to show those people that track is actually really fun. You can make friends, have awesome life experiences, go on fun trips, things like that. I can’t do that on the field so I’m trying my best to do it in other ways now.”
He was one of the top returners for Spanish Fork (he finished seventh in the 4A javelin competition in 2019) but said he didn’t know what the 2020 season would bring heading into the year. There was a lot of turnover from 2019, when the Don boys track team came in second in Class 4A.
“This year we had a lot more people out than I thought we would,” Perry said. “I was worried because we lost a lot of seniors from last year, so I didn’t think our team would be that big. But a lot of people showed up and started to figure out what they were doing. Everybody was pretty excited to be together even though individually everyone was pretty different.”
He said the best part of track and field is the way everyone is there for each other.
“Everyone is supportive and it’s always been that way in track, even with other teams,” Perry said. “It’s a competition but everyone is so supportive of each other.”
His favorite memory this year was participating in an indoor track meet, even though his only event didn’t exactly go in his favor.
“I went to one meet in the indoor season but it was pretty funny,” Perry said. “I had one race, which was like a 60-meter sprint, and didn’t realize that in my heat was the fastest kid in Utah. He beat me by a good two seconds. It was insane.”
Since he was done with his competition at that point, Perry recalled trying out ice skating and everyone falling over.
“It was a fun experience,” Perry said.