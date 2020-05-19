Editor’s note: Since being part of a high school sports team isn’t just about competing in scheduled events, the Daily Herald is going behind the scenes and telling a little bit of the stories of our 2020 spring athletic squads here in Utah Valley. To do that, we are having team captains describe their teams, talk about favorite experiences and relate lessons learned.
If you talk to one of the thousands of high school athletes who had their spring season stolen by the COVID-19 pandemic, you will understandably get to sense some of their sadness and disappointment.
But, as captains for the Westlake track team pointed out, there have also been some unexpected and very powerful positives.
“I think the positive outcomes from quarantine have been harder to find and harder to take in, but they have actually overridden the negative outcomes that are so obvious,” Thunder senior Mya Rigamoto said in a phone interview last week. “It’s easier to find the negatives but when we really look at it, it has become a gracious blessing instead of an unfair punishment.”
Westlake senior Matt Masias said track teams bring together athletes of different interests but this year’s Thunder squad found some special cohesion.
“We are a team of unity,” Masias said. “We care about each and every one on the team. We cheer each other on and are there for each other. We all have different personalities but we’ve had bonding moments. What we all have in common is that we want to compete to the best of our abilities. Seeing others do great and get a personal best, that is big. We know each teammate worked hard to get that, so we understand what they went through to get there.”
It was that cohesiveness that helped Westlake get through the toughest time any of them could’ve imagined.
“Before everything was suspended, all I was hearing was athletes saying they didn’t want to be at practice or they hoped they didn’t have to sprint extra hard or they hoped they had a snow day and no school,” Rigamoto said. “But the announcements about everything getting shut down changed our lives. We couldn’t believe it. But it changed how we saw everything.”
She recalled meeting the other athletes in the Westlake commons area as the shock set in.
“Everyone was freaking out,” Rigamoto said. “But I’ll never forget that because that happened, we found each other, we came together and even though some of us were crying, we relied on that family aspect and motivated each other that no matter what happened that we wouldn’t lose that family aspect. The quarantine strengthened the love that we have for each other. Track went beyond track. It went into our hearts. I left that common area thinking that no matter what happens, we’ll be OK because we have each other’s backs.”
Rigamoto, who was also a captain of the Thunder volleyball team, said she has used the school’s “Westlake Way” theme as a road map to how to approach leadership. It emphasizes relentless effort, competitive excellence, power of team, enthusiasm and character.
“With track and field, the focus was on the power of team,” Rigamoto said. “We were focused on being unified and the family aspect of it. But once quarantine happened, it became different. We tried to get together and practice while staying six feet apart but even that had to end because of the moratorium.”
That wasn’t then end of the efforts to maintain the team bonds, however.
“We set up a group chat and still motivated each other to keep going, to keep striving and working out,” Rigamoto said. “It was so hard to stay in touch with everyone. As a captain, it’s painful and hard to watch when you’ve worked with athletes and they are having a tough time. Quarantine really showed our true characters. It showed if they were dedicated to our team or not.”
It proved to be too much for many, who decided not to continue working or connecting with the team.
But those Westlake athletes who stuck together became even closer.
“Before it used to be that throwers were separate, jumpers were separate, sprints were separate and long-distance runners were separate,” Rigamoto said. “But I think quarantine really brought us all together. We start communicating with each other because we realized we are all part of the same team. Doing different events doesn’t mean we need to be separate and that we can’t understand each other. As a captain, that was something that was really cool to see.”
Rigamoto said her volleyball experience provided a stark perspective, since volleyball was a normal season while track had to deal with the quarantine disruption.
“We kind of took things for granted in volleyball,” Rigamoto said. “We had our practices and the ability to go to tournaments and games. All the volleyball players now talk about if quarantine had happened during volleyball they would’ve been way worse. It didn’t really hit them. They just showed up for practice and expected to have those opportunities. I’m a senior but the younger volleyball players have told me that their practices are going to be a lot more meaningful and purposeful because they realize it could be gone in a flash.”
Masias said he values the memories of what he did get from the 2020 track season, even though it was short.
“I’ll always remember the last race I ran,” Masias said. “It was at Snow Canyon and we were running the 4-by-400 relay. The boys team was close to making it into the top three at the meet and it came down to that race. We started off strong, held it together and I got the baton leading the race. I went and broke 50 seconds (to get the win). Going back and looking at that video, seeing all the team surprised with how fast I ran, it was amazing. Right when I crossed that finish line, I went onto the turf and in just a couple of seconds I was tackled and my entire team was dogpiling onto me. Knowing I was able to help the team made that meet a really good way to end my season.”
He said track has taught him to trust himself.
“You can’t be afraid to go run a certain event even though you don’t want to,” Masias said. “The coaches can see what you can do but every athlete has some mental obstacles that they have to get past. Once you do that, great things will come your way.”