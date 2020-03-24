Sports is often about sacrificing for the good of the team, a concept that is certainly a stark reality for Utah Valley high school athletes right now.
The Utah High School Activities Association announced Tuesday that as part of the effort to limit the spread of COVID-19 all events, practices and team gathering would be suspended until May 1.
That is an extension of original two-week suspension that was announced on March 16 and affects high school baseball, softball, boys soccer, boys tennis, girls golf, track and field, and boys and girls lacrosse teams as well as all other activities.
The move is in compliance with the announcement by Utah governor Gary Herbert that Utah schools would continue their soft closure at least until that date.
Since this is a rapidly evolving situation, there is no certainty of how measures will change in the next month. More information will be provided as it is made available.
Here is the complete release from the UHSAA:
"The Utah High School Activities Association is announcing an extension to the ongoing suspension of the Association's spring activities and athletics, due to ongoing statewide prevention efforts with the COVID-19 virus.
"As a result of Governor Herbert's directive in a March 23 press conference, the Association continues to suspend all UHSAA spring activities and athletics, including practice and/or team gatherings, until at least May 1, in line with the state-recommended extension to the school soft closure.
"In consultation with board directives and information provided by state public health officials, the UHSAA has suspended spring activities and athletics, including practice and team gatherings, to properly fulfill best practices regarding protection of students and the general public. More information will be sent to member schools and/or districts as it becomes available."