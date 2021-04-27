It’s late April and teams throughout the area are trying to get all the pieces to come together and be ready for a big run in the state playoffs.
This is the time to shine and some local squads are proving just how good they are.
Here’s the Daily Herald’s take on which are the five best baseball, softball, boys soccer, girls lacrosse and boys lacrosse teams in Utah Valley right now (records as of April 25):
BASEBALL
1. Pleasant Grove (16-0, 6-0)
Senior Kyler Lester has 10 extra-base hits for the undefeated Vikings.
2. American Fork (15-0, 6-0)
Fisher Ingersoll is on fire for the Cavemen, hitting .639 in 15 games.
3. Salem Hills (15-4, 7-1)
Only league loss for the Skyhawks came at Payson on April 1.
4. Timpanogos (12-4, 9-0)
The Timberwolves haven’t lost since an 8-4 decision to 6A Pleasant Grove on March 27.
5. Lone Peak (11-5, 2-4)
The Knights are coming on strong and just took two of three from Skyridge.
SOFTBALL
1. Spanish Fork (21-1, 10-0)
The loss to Tooele on April 16 was a wakeup call for the powerful Dons.
2. Springville (15-5, 8-2)
The Red Devils took care of business against Wasatch and Salem Hills.
3. Lehi (14-8-1, 7-1)
The Pioneers will need to be at their best to have a shot at upsetting Mountain Ridge on Thursday.
4. Skyridge (11-5, 7-0)
A pair of close losses in a tournament over the weekend showed the Falcons where they need to improve.
5. Wasatch (9-6, 5-4)
Even in the gauntlet of Region 8, the Wasps are a dangerous opponent.
BOYS SOCCER
1. Wasatch (11-1, 9-1)
The Wasps face a huge test when they travel to Maple Mountain on Thursday.
2. Skyridge (9-3, 3-2)
The Falcons have been solid but two one-goal losses in Region 4 have kept them with the pack in the standings.
3. Westlake (8-4, 3-3)
The Thunder are good enough to beat anyone but have struggled to find consistency.
4. Maple Mountain (8-3, 7-3)
The Golden Eagles have not lost since March, which is a pretty impressive run.
5. Lone Peak (8-5, 2-4)
How tough is Region 4? After four straight losses, the Knights came back to beat the top two teams last week.
GIRLS LACROSSE
1. Skyridge (9-1, 6-0)
The Falcons have the No. 2 overall RPI just behind Park City.
2. Timpview (6-4, 5-2)
The Thunderbirds host Alta in a key Region 7 matchup.
3. American Fork (6-4, 4-2)
Big showdown with Skyridge coming for the Cavemen on Thursday.
4. Wasatch (8-1, 4-0)
The Wasps have won their past six games by a combined 117-12.
5. Provo (6-4, 3-1)
Fielding Adams tallied six goals in the 22-4 Bulldog win vs. Spanish Fork.
BOYS LACROSSE
1. American Fork (9-2, 5-1)
The Cavemen couldn’t stay with Corner Canyon but edged Lone Peak.
2. Timpview (8-4, 6-2)
Three of the four Thunderbird losses are by two goals or fewer.
3. Lone Peak (6-4, 3-2)
The Knights get their first shot at taking down mighty Corner Canyon on Thursday.
4. Westlake (6-4, 3-3)
The Thunder appear likely to be one of the better Division B teams.
5. Wasatch (8-4, 5-0)
The Wasps are tearing through Region 8 but still have plenty of room to grow.