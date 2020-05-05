Warmer days, encouraging statistics and grassroots efforts proved to be enough for the Utah High School Activities Association to take one more look at whether spring sports could be reinstated.
The situation with the COVID-19 pandemic, however, hasn't progressed far enough to allow that to happen in Utah.
The UHSAA sent out a press release Tuesday afternoon affirming the decision from mid-April to cancel the 2020 spring season and all state tournaments.
The release emphasized that while state leaders in Utah have relaxed some restrictions by moving from "red" status to "orange" status, team sports still aren't allowed under the current guidelines.
The press release stated that 2020-21 sports and activities will only be considered when "all 29 counties move to yellow status."
That explanation reiterates the commitment of the UHSAA to be fair to all athletes and activity participants throughout the state. If not all can participate, then it would be wrong to allow some sort of piecemeal approach that would allow some to compete and not others.
The release said that the UHSAA Board of Trustees held a special meeting to look at the status of the COVID-19 pandemic and also to take into consideration the #LetUsPlay petition that circulated throughout the state over the last couple of weeks.
In the end, however, it appears clear that the organization had no choice but to follow state guidelines and do what it feels is best for the health and safety of athletes and students.
Here is the complete release from the UHSAA:
"The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees met in a special meeting Tuesday to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the #LetUsPlay petition.
"In accordance with the new information in the Governor's 'Utah Leads Together 2.0' plan and the recent recommendations of the UHSAA Sports Medicine Advisory Committee, the UHSAA Board-of-Trustees reaffirmed the April 14, 2020, board decision to cancel all sanctioned activities for the 2020 spring season, including state championships. The Board-of-Trustees will consider sanctioning 2020-2021 statewide high school competition once all 29 counties move to yellow status.
"The UHSAA will continue to work with its member schools to follow the 'Utah Leads Together 2.0' plan and its approach to dial up economic, educational, and extracurricular activities in a data-driven, measured approach. The UHSAA and its member schools are focused on creating conditions that will support the health and safety of high school students as the state moves from orange to yellow risk status."