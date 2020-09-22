American Fork coach Shantell Shoell didn’t like the way her team was playing, and she told them so in no uncertain terms.
The Cavemen lost a close Set 1 to Skyridge but started playing like the team she loves after that, winning the next two sets handily and closing out a tough fourth set for a 3-1 (24-26, 25-13, 25-11, 25-23) win in Lehi on Tuesday.
“After Set 1, we had a conversation, to be honest,” Shoell said. “We weren’t playing our best and we knew that. They had to say, ‘No, this isn’t acceptable.’ We always go back to this could (because of COVID-19) literally be their last game. We asked them, ‘Is this how you want to go out? Do you want to go out playing your best or not playing your best and losing by a couple of points?’”
Skyridge had set point at 24-21 in the first set but American Fork tied it up at 24, key points coming from Savanna Stringham and Hannah Smith. But the Falcons scored the next two points on a dump attack by Ava Slaney and a combo block from Slaney and Rose Moore for a 26-24 victory.
American Fork got out fast in Set 2, jumping out to 9-2 lead on a Isabella Nielsen tip. Skyridge closed to 16-12 but the Cavemen went on a 9-1 run to close the set out at 25-13.
The third set was more of the same for American Fork. The Cavemen slowly built a big lead and a kill by Smith was the winning at 25-11, giving the visitors a 2-1 lead in the match.
The difference in the match was American Fork’s senior leadership — the Cavemen have nine seniors — and a bigger commitment to passing efficiently.
“Our passing was night and day after the first set,” Shoell said. “We started passing and that’s when we are at our best because we need to get our middles involved and we did that. So the difference was definitely our senior leadership and our passing.”
Set 4 brought out the best in both teams and was close throughout.
Skyridge led by three, 14-11 on a kill from Moore but American Fork took a 20-18 lead after Elle Vincent served an ace. The set was tied at 23-all when Smith tooled a shot off the block to push the Cavemen to match point.
Vincent had to attack the ball with her left hand on the next possession but her shot found the floor and American Fork won 25-23 to claim the match.
It was a big win for the Cavemen, who are trying to keep pace with perennial Region 4 powers Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak.
“I think we’re getting there for sure,” Shoell said. “I think we have some work to do also. But I think they are right where we need them to be at this point in the season. We need to just keep getting better and see what happens. Who knows where we’re going to fall (in the state tournament), let’s just get there and go from there.”
American Fork (15-3 overall, 2-1 Region 4) will get a shot at top-ranked Lone Peak next Tuesday. Skyridge (6-8, 0-2) will host Pleasant Grove on Tuesday.