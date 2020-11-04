American Fork head volleyball coach Shantell Shoell had watched her team go through a stretch during the 2020 season where it just didn’t handle adversity well.
The No. 6-seeded Cavemen had plenty of chances to fall into that trap again in Wednesday night’s 6A second round home game against No. 11-seed Northridge as the Knights put together some excellent stretches.
But on this night, American Fork refused to fold.
The Cavemen rallied from a late collapse in Set 2, from a bad showing in Set 4 and from a late deficit in Set 5 to rally past Northridge and get the 3-2 win (25-14, 23-25, 25-11, 14-25, 15-12).
“I’m really happy that we were able to bounce back,” Shoell said. “We had a time during the season where we didn’t do that and we need to be able to respond. We did way better at that tonight than we did in the recent past.”
There were plenty of white-knuckle moments along the way, especially when American Fork fell behind the Knights, 12-11, in the final frame.
“We knew we had to work for it,” Shoell said. “I told my team that they weren’t going to give it to us. We had to work for every single point because it was the end of the season for whoever lost. No one wanted that.”
The Cavemen came roaring back, tying the game on a kill by senior Avery Hale and then moving in front off a kill by senior Hannah Smith.
With the slim, one-point lead, the American Fork serve didn’t allow Northridge to get in rhythm and the Cavemen got the ball back on offense.
When it came to junior setter Megan Hardman, she made a split-second decision.
“They were expecting me to set it to one of my hitters,” Hardman said. “I just put it over.”
The quick attack caught the Knights off guard and the ball hit the court, giving American Fork two match points.
The Cavemen only needed one, as on the ensuing Northridge attack Hardman was able to get up on the block and send the ball down to secure the victory and spark an ecstatic celebration from the American Fork players.
“It felt amazing,” Hardman said. “I felt really accomplished and proud, especially because they had been using me a lot. It was stressful to be out there but it was exciting going head-to-head.”
Shoell said that seeing her girls score that final point was an enormous relief.
“All the nerves, stress and tension finally went away,” Shoell said. “It was a stressful match, so it was relieving to see them push through.”
It appeared in the early going that American Fork would get an easy victory as the home team rolled to a big win in the first set.
Things didn’t go as well in the second, however, as the Cavemen kept making mistakes.
“I think we had 21 errors in Game No. 2,” Shoell said. “There are going to be nerves in the state tournament with girls wanting to swing hard and hitting it out. If we had taken those away, we would’ve been fine.”
Even with the miscues, American Fork led 23-20 before the Knights scored five straight points to snatch away the victory.
The Cavemen again dominated in the third set but Northridge turned the tables and turned Set 4 into a one-sided contest in favor of the visitors.
That set the stage for the dramatic last set, one that seesawed back and forth.
American Fork led 5-1 before the Knights stormed back with a 7-1 run of their own. The Cavemen tied things up and neither team could gain a solid advantage until the very end.
The American Fork attack was led by senior Rebekah Sheperd, who finished with 12 kills and hit .750 on the night.
With the win, American Fork advances to the 6A quarterfinals where the Cavemen will play on the road against No. 3-seed Copper Hills.
“They are a great team and a great program,” Shoell said. “It will be a battle. If we show up, it should be a good match. Anyone can beat anyone, so it just depends on who shows up.”
Hardman said the key for her team is to “be positive with each other and work as a team to get things done.”
The Grizzlies will host American Fork in West Jordan Thursday night at 6 p.m. with a spot in Friday’s 6A semifinals on the line.