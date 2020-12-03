Player of the Year: Lauren Jardine, Sr. OH, Lone Peak The Wisconsin signee came up big when the Knights needed her during the 6A state tournament run, averaging nearly 16 kills per match in the last three rounds. Jardine scored a high of 33 kills in a five-set win against Syracuse early in the season. She finished with 496 kills (4.6 per set) and hit .273 with 49 aces and 43 total blocks. Last season, Jardine was the Daily Herald Valley Offensive MVP.
Setter of the Year: Silina Damuni, So., S, TimpviewDamuni is one of the best young setters in the country and showcased her myriad skills in leading the T-Birds to the Class 5A state title. She ended up with 868 assists (nine per set), 69 aces, 60 total blocks and 211 digs. She also added 87 kills and hit at a .358 clip. Damuni was a huge reason Timpview hit .307 as a team. Damuni made the All-Valley team as a freshman.
Libero of the Year: Eunice Garcia, So. L, TimpviewGarcia’s contribution goes largely unnoticed by fans but her teammates and head coach Charmay Lee know how valuable the young libero is the program. Garcia finished with 520 digs and passed at an 87 percent clip in receptions.
Offensive MVP: Ryen Bradshaw, Sr. OH, Salem HillsBradshaw helped lead the Skyhawks to the Region 8 title with her powerful right arm and great all-around play. She concluded the 2020 season with 349 kills (3.7 per set) and hit .299 along with 47 aces. She will play for Jeff Reynolds at Snow College next season. Bradshaw is a repeat member of the All-Valley team from 2019.
Defensive co-MVP’s: Heather Hamson, Sr. MB, Pleasant Grove and KJ Burgess, Jr. MB, Lone PeakIt was too tough to choose between Hamson and Burgess, who were equally impressive at the net. Hamson ended up with 83 blocks (1.0 per set) and hit .383, amassing 187 kills (2.3 per set). Burgess, who has committed to the University of Utah, 97 blocks (.9 per set) with 215 kills (2.0 per set) while hitting .367.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Charmay Lee, Timpview and Reed Carlson, Lone PeakTimpview battled through a solid Region 7 campaign then knocked off No. 1 seed Bountiful and No. 2 seed Mountain View to win the 5A state title. Carlson – who’s only state tournament loss in five years at Lone Peak came last season – got the Knights another state title, his fourth.
All-Valley Team (listed alphabetically)Chloie Brinton, Sr. S, Pleasant GroveBrinton made the All-Valley team last year as a libero but moved to setter for the Vikings as a senior. She totaled 854 assists (9.6 per set) and also contributed 263 digs and 54 service aces.
Julia Cavalvanti, Sr. MB, Mountain ViewCavalcanti was one of several outstanding options on the Bruins roster. She ended up with 151 kills (1.5 per set) and hit .359 while adding 46 total blocks.
Kennady Charlton, Sr. MB, Spanish ForkCharlton is a repeat member of the All-Valley team. As a senior, Charlton contributed 152 kills (1.9 per set) and 68 blocks for the Dons. She will continue her volleyball career at Salt Lake Community College next season.
Grace Evans, Sr. L, Lone PeakEvans was an emotional leader for the 6A champions and finished the season with 467 digs, 90 assists and 54 aces.
Ashley Gneiting, Jr. OH, Pleasant GroveGneiting came on very strong late in the season for the Vikings, amassing 223 kills (2.3 per set) along with 31 aces, 46 blocks and 319 digs.
Megan Hardman, Jr. S, American ForkHardman was the only junior starter for the Cavemen and showed great skill with 661 assists, 208 digs, 49 blocks and 34 aces.
Emeline Hudson, Jr. OH, Lone PeakHudson had a terrific state tournament on the offense end and for the season totaled 204 kills (1.9 per set) and 276 digs for the 6A state champions.
Mia Lee, So. MB, Mountain ViewLee was also All-Valley as a freshman and continued her stellar play in 2020. She led the Bruins with 231 kills (2.3 per set) while hitting .388 and totaling 71 blocks.
Taliah Lee, So., OH, TimpviewLee also made the All-Valley team as a freshman. She finished her sophomore campaign with 286 kills (3.0 per set) while hitting a robust .327. She also added 44 aces and 223 digs.
Sage Loveland Sr. L, SpringvilleFor the second year in a row, Loveland was one of the state’s top liberos. She finished with 620 digs (7.3 per set) and had just 26 errors. Loveland, who was on the All-Valley team last year, completed her high school career with 1,407 digs (6.7 per set).
Kesa Makasini, Sr. OH, TimpviewOn a team with a lot of strong hitters, Makasini was the best with 317 kills (3.3 per set) while hitting .292 and contributing 55 total blocks.
Rose Moore, Sr. OH, SkyridgeMoore was the most complete player for Skyridge during the 2020 campaign. She had 219 kills (2.1 per set) and hit .234 while contributing a team-best 89 aces. She also totaled 56 blocks, 282 digs and a team leading 360 assists.
Mia Peterson, Sr. OH, Pleasant GrovePeterson totaled 369 kills (3.7 per set) and hit .225, adding 46 aces and 304 digs for the Region 4 champions. She was also a member of the All-Valley team in 2019.
Brielle Rueckert, Jr. MB, TimpviewRueckert helped the T-Birds dominate at the net, finishing 2020 with 81 total blocks while gathering 225 kills (2.3 per set) and hitting .445.
Kaylin Scott, So. S, Mountain ViewScott was a terrific all-around player for the Bruins and will return next season. The sophomore totaled 466 assists and led her team with 52 aces.
Avery Shewell, Jr. OH, LehiShewell was one of the top offensive players in the state. She concluded 2020 with 358 kills (5.0 per set) and hit .309 while adding 44 aces, 24 blocks and 173 digs. Shewell was an All-Valley selection as a sophomore as well.
Hannah Smith, Sr. OH, American ForkSmith led an experienced AF team to the quarterfinals of the 6A tournament, where the Cavemen fell to eventual runner-up Copper Hills. Smith had 371 kills (4.0 per set), 31 aces and 296 digs.
Taylor Snow, Jr. MB, Salem HillsSnow, who was also a member of the All-Valley team as a sophomore, dominated at the net for Salem Hills. She led the team with 68 blocks (.9 per set) and also threw down 231 kills (3.0 per set) while hitting .408.
Allyah Tokelau, Sr. OH, Mountain ViewTokelau had 208 kills for the Bruins, who were the No. 2 seed in the 5A tournament. She averaged 2.1 kills per set and hit .229.
Tessa Treanor, So. OH, Salem HillsTreanor earned her spot on the All-Valley team by doing a lot of things well for the Skyhawks. She finished 2020 with 250 kills (2.6 per set) and hit .245 while adding a team-high 78 aces and also had 254 digs.