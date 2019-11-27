Player of the Year: Mia Wesley, Sr. OH, Mountain View
Wesley was the catalyst for the Bruins run to the 5A state title, just one season after Mountain View failed to make the playoffs in 2018. Wesley totaled 387 kills (3.9 per set) and hit .225. She also contributed 54 aces and 319 digs. She’s play her college volleyball at the University of Portland.
Setter of the Year: Abbie Miller, Sr. S, Pleasant Grove
Miller’s steady presence and ability to adapt to the opponents strategies were key to Pleasant Grove’s 6A state title. She dished out 1,074 assists (11.4 per set), had 52 aces, 163 digs and 44 blocks, which was third on the team. She will play at Utah Valley University next season.
Offensive MVP: Lauren Jardine, Jr. OH, Lone Peak
When Jardine got on a roll the Knights were pretty much unstoppable on offense. The junior totaled 431 kills (5.2 per set) while hitting .296. She also contributed 35 aces and 128 digs.
Defensive MVP: Hailey Oldroyd, Sr. L, Salem Hills
If you watched any Salem Hills volleyball this season you couldn’t miss the hustle, desire and leadership of Oldroyd. In her final season for the Skyhawks, Oldroyd totaled 381 digs and 74 aces while dishing out 25 assists.
Co-Coaches of the Year: Jaicee Roden, Mountain View and Allyce Jones, Pleasant Grove
Roden’s job at the beginning of the season looked daunting. The Bruins didn’t make the state tournament in 2018 and there were four freshmen in the starting rotation. Mountain View was the No. 2 seed at state and survived a tough quarterfinal against Maple Mountain before moving past Lehi and Farmington to claim the 5A title, the school's first volleyball championship since 1982.
Jones and her program have been remarkably consistent: The Vikings have played for the large-school state championship in eight consecutive seasons. PG lost to Lone Peak the past three years but powered through the 6A tournament and No. 1 seed Copper Hills this season to win the title.
All-Valley Volleyball Team
Katelyn Bailey 5-8 Sr. S, Maple Mountain
Bailey was sensational running the offense for the Golden Eagles, totaling 590 assists (8.4 per set) with 34 aces and 161 digs.
Bryton Bishop, Sr. OH, Pleasant Grove
Surviving as a 5-foot-6 outside hitter in high school volleyball takes a special kind of player, and Bishop was that in every way. She totaled 243 kills (2.6 per set) and contributed 62 aces and 349 digs (3.7 per set). Bishop will play at Utah Valley University next season.
Ryen Bradshaw, Jr. OH, Salem Hills
The Skyhawks advanced to the semifinals at the 5A tournament and finished in fourth place. Bradshaw was a big reason for that run, totaling 319 kills (3.2 per set) while hitting .314.
Chloie Brinton , Jr. L, Pleasant Grove
You can’t have a championship team without a terrific libero, and Brinton – who also won a state doubles tennis title this fall – fits the bill. She finished 2019 with 440 digs (4.7 per set) and added 29 aces.
Kennady Charlton Jr. MB, Spanish Fork
Charlton will be one of the top returning players in the valley next season. As a junior, she amassed 105 blocks (1.2 per set) while adding 149 kills (1.7 per set).
Silina Damuni, Fr. S, Timpview
Another one of Timpview fabulous freshmen, Damuni is a versatile player who can hurt you from multiple positions. She had 599 assists (7.1 per set) and 176 digs to go along with 182 kills (2.2 per set) and 74 aces.
Lexi Greenwood 5-8 Sr. S/DS, Skyridge
The Falcons won the 2018 5A title and competed well in their first year in 6A with Greenwood making a solid contribution. She finished the season with 480 digs (4.5 per set) and 48 aces.
Heather Hamson, Jr. MB, Pleasant Grove
Hamson patrolled the middle of the Vikings defense and was a big hitter as well. Hamson had 88 blocks (.9 per set) and added 277 kills (2.9 per set) while hitting .355.
Gabby Haws, Sr. S, Lone Peak
Haws led the Knights to a state title in 2018 and the state semifinals this season. She finished with 987 assists (11.3 per set) while adding 146 digs and 46 blocks.
Jaisha Ioane Sr. MB/OH/RS, Maple Mountain
Ioane was a steady presence for the Golden Eagles and their fine season. She contributed 168 kills (2.5 per set) for Maple Mountain, which pushed Mountain View to five sets in the quarterfinals.
Emersyn Larsen Sr. MB, American Fork
Larsen made it tough for opponents to makes plays at the net and led the Cavemen with 90 blocks (1.0 per set). She also had 172 kills (1.9 per set) and hit .223.
Mia Lee, Fr. MB, Mountain View
Lee and her devastating quick attack in the middle will be feared by Bruin opponents for three more years. She had 130 kills (1.4 per set) while also notching 76 blocks (.8 per set) in her first varsity season.
Taliah Lee, Fr. OH, Timpview
Lee was part of a strong freshman class that will keep the T-Birds near the top of 5A for years to come. In her first varsity year Lee had 234 kills (2.8 per set) and hit .305 while contributing 128 digs.
Sage Loveland, Jr. L, Springville
It was a difficult year for the Red Devils, which finished as 5A runner-up in 2018. But Loveland had a fantastic individual season, totaling 517 digs (7.2 per set) and adding 55 aces.
Mia Peterson, Jr. OH, Pleasant Grove
Peterson was a real weapon for the 6A state champs this season, hammering 357 kills (3.8 per set) and hitting .235. She also added 38 aces and 267 digs.
Avery Shewell, So. OH, Lehi
Keep an eye on this sophomore sensation for the Pioneers. She knocked down 443 kills (4.6 per set) and hit .244 for Lehi while also contributing 138 digs and 42 blocks. In the third-place match at state, Shewell totaled a whopping 37 kills.
Kaylee Sinema Sr. S, Mountain View
Sinema was a great all-around player for the Bruins, dishing out 473 assists, logging 185 digs and leading her team with 67 aces from the service line.
Taylor Snow, So. MB, Salem Hills
Snow will return for her junior year as one of the top young players in the state. She had 246 kills (2.5 per set) and hit .339. Snow also had 64 blocks and 69 aces.
Rachel West, Sr. MB, Lone Peak
West excelled in the middle for the Knights and led the team with 98 blocks (1.1 per set). She also totaled 162 kills (1.9 per set) and hit a robust .386.
Honorable Mention
American Fork: Lindsey Palmer, Hannah Smith, Elle Vincent, Avery Hale
Cedar Valley: Lia Pili, Macy Wallace, Madilyn Leatham, Kambre Brewer-Keti, Tinille Stewart
Lehi: Haylee Holker, Millie Gibson, Bailee Jukes, Divine Faleao, Bailee Holland
Lone Peak: McKenzie Templeton, Kinley Swan, Grace Grimmer, Grace Evans
Maple Mountain: Cami Swindlehurst, Amiya Trenery, Kaeli Monahan, Abigail Hansen
Mountain View: Sami Suguturaga, Elana Wallace, Kaylin Scott, Brielle Miller, Lucy Perez
Orem: Kasidy Blumenthal, Aubrey Nielson, Hailey Robins, Tuputausi Inouye
Payson: Ellie Sorensen, Jordyn Leichty, Katy Hinton, Lyndie Sorensen
Provo: No names submitted
Pleasant Grove: Kelli Jo Burgess, Jade Horsley
Salem Hills: Tessa Treanor, Grace Holley, Brinley Hardy, Brooke Vance
Skyridge: Chelsea Greenwood, Brooke Robbins, Rose Moore, Annie Taylor, Caitlin Rupp
Spanish Fork: Trinity Benson, Meline Robarge, Kelsie Topham, Lavinia Iketau
Springville: Avery Pritchard, Penina Strong, Julie Jeffs, Hekela Mavae
Timpanogos: Laura Vance, Kambry Jorgensen, Elli Paulsen, Tasi Schwenke, Nalani Kennerley, Kierra Pickett
Timpview: Brielle Rueckert, Tricia Tuaone, Charley Turner, Alondra Hernandez
Wasatch: Aspen Hoffman, Ellie Martindale, Jade Parke
Westlake: No names submitted