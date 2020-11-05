Even defending state champions can show nerves, turns out.
But often those same teams overcome early jitters, much like Pleasant Grove did in its 3-0 straight-set quarterfinal win over Syracuse in Pleasant Grove on Thursday (25-23, 25-18, 25-19.)
Indeed the defending 6A state champions walked off its home court for the final time looking the part of potential two-time state victors as they move on to the semifinal round.
“We’re so excited to advance and really, in state (competition) anything can happen,” Pleasant Grove coach Kimberly Hawkey said. “We know how tough it is, so we’re just grateful to get past a great team like Syracuse and move on.”
As mentioned, the Titans made things tough for the Vikings in the early going. Multiple mishits by Hawkey’s team contrasted with Syracuse’s early steady play led to a 11-6 deficit for the home team, which soon extended to a 14-8 hole as the first set entered the midway point.
But enter Pleasant Grove’s Chloie Brinton behind the service line and things started to turn around quickly.
The senior scored two service aces and did her part in setting the Vikings off on a 5-0 scoring run to cut the Titan’s lead to just 14-13.
“She’s so consistent at serving and I just knew right then that she was going to help get us back in it,” Hawkey said of Brinton. “She’s amazing and she’s really done that all year — just putting the ball in the right place and she’s just very mentally tough.”
Altogether Brinton scored four aces for the match while contributing no service errors and adding 13 digs. Leading the Vikings in digs was libero Avery Fowler, who kept rallies alive throughout, but perhaps particularly so during the final half of the first set.
“She was awesome and she just has so much energy,” Hawkey said. “I don’t think a single ball dropped around her tonight, so that was obviously a big thing for us tonight and she’s just been so good for us all year.”
The Vikings finally caught the Titans at 15-15 in the first set before mounting a 6-1 run to lead 21-16 entering the stretch run. Syracuse fought back from there before a kill scored by Mia Peterson ended the first set for the Vikings 25-23.
Peterson led the Vikings in kills, scoring 14 on the night while really taking charge in a second set that never saw the home team trail before taking it 25-18.
The third set saw Syracuse fight back a bit until Pleasant Grove began to take charge late, showing off a prime form it struggled to employ early in the match.
“I think it was just nerves with it being our last game at home and all that,” Hawkey said of her team’s slow start. “But Syracuse is really good and they were able to do some things really well before we adjusted a bit and found our confidence. We’re just really happy with what we were able to do tonight.”
With the win Pleasant Grove advances to the semifinal round where it will take on Copper Hills, which defeated American Fork in straight sets to earn a chance to defeat the defending champion at Hillcrest High School in Midvale on Friday at 10 a.m.