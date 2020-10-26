The Mountain View-Timpview volleyball rivalry is intense.
There is no clearer example of that than what happened Monday night near the end of the Bruins’ 3-1 (25-14, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20) victory.
Timpview wasn’t happy with what they deemed as taunting from the Mountain View bench and the game was stopped for ten minutes as players, coaches, athletic administrators and game officials held animated discussions over what was happening.
After the final point was scored in Mountain View’s big win, several Timpview fans came onto the court and had to be restrained by friends and family. Eventually T-Birds coach Charmay Lee took the microphone and asked all Timpview players and fans to leave the gym immediately, congratulating the Bruins on the win as well.
Oh, by the way, two of the best Class 5A teams did play a high-caliber volleyball match, with Mountain View avenging a three-set loss to the T-Birds from nearly three weeks ago.
“Our last match against Timpview, and I’ll say this on the record, was the worst match you can imagine a high school volleyball team playing,” Mountain View coach Dave Neeley said. “I told the girls earlier today that we’ll play better tonight because it will be impossible to play worse. I really thought that tonight our serving was better than theirs and our passing was better than theirs. The last time we played it was the exact opposite. So we served and passed better and that’s what wins games.”
Mountain View dominate early and won the first two sets. Timpview got out to a 9-3 lead in Set 3 and held off a late Bruins rally with back-to-back kills from Kesa Makasini for the 25-20 victory.
Lucy Perez scored on a tough swing and Kaylin Scott served an ace to get Mountain View to a 22-15 lead in Set 4. A Timpview service error later pushed the Bruins to match point when things got a little out of hand.
“Even though they (Timpview) won the third set, you could tell in the first couple of minutes (of the fourth set) we had them,” Neeley said. “They were making a lot of errors, getting aced and very predictable with their offense, which is what they got upset about in the end because we caught on to that. We were strategizing with our team about who to block and who not to block. One certain player got offended that we weren’t blocking her and all hell broke loose.”
According to MaxPreps, Mountain View has played the toughest schedule in the state, including matches with Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove, American Fork and Corner Canyon from 6A Region 4. The Bruins earned a huge five-set win against 6A Fremont last week that Neeley said gave his team a lot of confidence.
“I think we’re the best 5A team in the state and our girls are starting to believe it now, finally,” he said.
Perez led Mountain View with 12 kills and sophomore middle Mia Lee had nine. Senior Julia Cavalcanti totaled six of the Bruins 17 aces.
“I think the biggest difference is that we watch a lot of film,” Cavalcanti said. “I think we did a really good job of following our coach’s instructions. We did a lot better on our serving, too. I feel like that would have been biggest difference, our serve and pass game. A lot of how we play is our bond. We love playing and love playing together.”
The Bruins (19-7 overall, 7-2 Region 7) have two matches left – Tuesday on Senior Night against Mountain Ridge and Wednesday at Lehi – and are working to get one of the top four seeds in the 5A state tournament.
Timpview (17-6 overall) finished the Region 7 slate at 10-2 and will likely also be one of 5A’s top four seeds at state.