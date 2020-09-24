Salem Hills is glad to have 6-foot-1 junior middle blocker Taylor Snow back in the lineup.
Snow missed the first match against Maple Mountain earlier this season – a tense 3-2 victory -- because she was quarantined due to exposure to COVID-19. On Thursday, Snow played a pivotal role as Salem Hills topped the Golden Eagles 3-1 (25-23, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23) in a showdown of two of the top teams in Class 5A.
Snow sparked the Skyhawks to a win with stellar play at the end of Set 3 and also came up big when Salem Hills rallied from a nine-point deficit in Set 4 to end the match.
“She makes a huge difference,” Salem Hills coach Kathy Treanor said. “It was nice when she was gone to have our girls know they had to step up and we did a good job. But she’s a force. She’s court smart, she’s powerful and she moves so well from pin to pin. She can hit absolutely anything.”
Snow finished with 16 kills and three blocks, adding nicely to a big night from Ryen Bradshaw (18 kills).
“The quarantine was horrible,” Snow said. “I was really stressed. It’s hard being aggressive against Maple Mountain sometimes because I’m friends with most of them. But it’s the game of volleyball and you have to play it.”
After the teams split the first two sets, Set 3 was close until Snow took over. Her solo block gave the Skyhawks an 18-15 lead and then she teamed up with Brinley Hardy for another block and a 19-17 lead. Later, Snow scored on a tip and served an ace for a 22-18 lead for the visitors. Bradshaw finished off Set 3 with a kill for a 25-19 win.
Maple Mountain was looking to force a fifth set and started serving Salem Hills off the court, racing out to a 19-10 lead in Set 4. Treanor called time out to try to rally her team.
“Tonight was full of emotions and ups and downs,” Treanor said. “It was really hard to see the girls fall apart. But Maple Mountain has such great servers. They can really pick a team apart. We babied it back, that’s really all I can say. We carefully kind of patched it back together. Our setter (Hardy) did a good job of finding our hitters and we were able to do what we do best.”
Salem Hills took off on a 9-1 run to close to 20-19, with Snow getting four kills in the run. Tessa Treanor slammed home a kill to get the Skyhawks to match point and Sydney Hansen and Cheslea McWhorter teamed up for the winning block at 25-23.
“In the time out, she (Coach Treanor) told us we had to make our serves,” Snow said. “She told us we couldn’t lose this game and that we needed to come back because we are a comeback team.”
Salem Hills led early in Set 1 but Maple Mountain kept it close the whole way, taking a 23-22 lead on a kill from Alice Call. But the Skyhawks scored the next three points – a kill from Tessa Treanor, a combo block from Snow and Bradshaw and a nice slide attack from Snow – to claim a 25-23 win.
Maple Mountain got off to a good start in Set 2 and a kill from Marley Pratt and a solo block by Siale Unufe pushed the home team to set point at 24-19. Salem Hills scored three straight but a fourth attack went long and the Eagles finished with a 25-21 win to even the match at one set apiece.
“Like I said before when we play these guys, there four or five girls on that team and four or five girls on our team that play together on the same club and are great friends,” Kathy Treanor said. “The competition is so high between them. There is so much meaning and depth in the match. It makes it a heavy match for both sides.”
Salem Hills (13-3 overall, 7-1 in Region 8), the No. 2 RPI team in Class 5A, hosts Spanish Fork next Tuesday. Maple Mountain (11-4, 5-3), the No. 4 RPI team in 5A, is home next Tuesday against Springville.