Pleasant Grove girls volleyball coach Allyce Jones has been sharing her heart with her team and her growing family for the past nine years.
Jones -- one of the most successful girls volleyball coaches in the state -- has resigned her position to spend more time with her family and raise her children: A daughter age 6 and two sons ages 4 and 2.
Jones said she and her husband, Ryan, decided before the season that this year would be her last.
“I’m a mother and with volleyball, it’s been crazy,” she said. “I’ve just been gone so much with the high school season, the summer stuff and team camps. There’s so much more to it now.”
Jones took over the Pleasant Grove program in 2011, with her team losing in the 5A quarterfinals. The next eight seasons have been a remarkable run for one of the state’s top programs: Jones and the Vikings have appeared in eight straight large school state championship matches, winning in 2012, 2013, 2014 (Class 5A) and 2019 (Class 6A).
This season, Pleasant Grove came into the Class 6A Tournament as the No. 3 seed behind Copper Hills and Fremont. The Vikings swept Weber, Bingham and Fremont to reach the championship match then topped Copper Hills 3-1 for the 6A title.
Ryan Jones posted on his Facebook page: “We decided before the year began that this would be her final year, but she didn’t want anyone to know as she wanted all of the focus to always be on her team, and not about her leaving because that is the type of coach she is.
“It has been an amazing ride for her these past 10 years. The last 8 her team has been to the large school state final, winning 4 state championships. She’s been a Utah Coach of the Year, NFHS West Sectional Coach of the Year and had four Division I college assistant job offers. Above all of the accomplishments, it's the relationships she has built with her players and fellow coaches that have brought her the most joy.”
Allyce Jones said leaving her program is “heartbreaking” but that she will cherish the memories.
“I’ll miss my girls, being around them on a consistent basis,” she said with emotion in her voice. “And my assistant coaches have become some of my best friends. We're just so happy it ended the way it did."