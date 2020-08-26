In Utah prep volleyball, Lone Peak’s Lauren Jardine is known for being a “killing machine,” sending down thunderous spikes on a regular basis.
But in the third set of Tuesday's match at Lehi, Jardine’s defense was the difference for the Knights.
The third game was a back and forth affair and Lehi led 19-17. Jardine made a spectacular save going into her own bench area, where she was able to keep the ball in play. She then quickly returned to the net where she helped with a blocking effort that forced a Pioneer kill attempt to go long.
Jardine went to the service line and had a service ace, sparking the Knights to go on a 4-0 run to take a lead they never relinquished. Lone Peak outscored Lehi 8-1 to win the third set 25-20 and secure the sweep of the Pioneers, 3-0 (25-22, 25-22, 25-20).
Jardine was still busy in the Knight attack, leading her team with 19 kills, while teammate Emeline Hudson had nine kills and hit an impressive .562 on the evening. Jardine also added four aces.
Defensively, Lone Peak was led by Grace Evans and Hannah Hawkins with 10 digs each, while setter Sydney Steel had 20 assists.
Though the Knights earned the straight-set victory, Lone Peak head coach Reed Carlson wasn’t entirely pleased.
“For me tonight, it was a lack of execution on our passing for sure," Carlson said. "I felt we didn’t do what we needed to do on our service receive or even our free ball passing for that matter. It made it a little harder than it needed to be for us. We have such commanding middles that if we can pass the ball and get them involved in the offense, then it frees everything up. It’s not that hard of a game plan for the other team to throw blockers out to balls when they know where the ball is going to be set. Kudos to Lehi, they served well.”
Earlier in the season Lehi tested but lost to Pleasant Grove in straight sets, and it was much the same in this match against the Knights which was a bit discouraging to Lehi head coach Colton Rader.
“I think it’s a matter of playing our game," Rader said. "I thought we had learned this lesson from playing Pleasant Grove. We went out, we were tight, we worried and we were afraid to make mistakes. We were playing not to lose rather than to win. When it really mattered, we played out of a place of fear versus a place of aggression.”
The Pioneers did get great efforts from Avery Shewell with 18 kills and Bailey Holland who had 12 digs.
Lone Peak moved to 2-0 on the season and now will play Park City next, who is actually coached by Carlson’s brother Matt.
Meanwhile, Lehi (1-2) will challenge itself against another top program when it visits Corner Canyon Thursday.