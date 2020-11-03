First-year Lehi volleyball coach Kolton Raider said he’s not much of a cheerleader on the sideline.
Oh, he claps when his team does well and he’s happy for the Pioneers success, but he expects them to bring their own passion and zeal to the court.
“I’m not going to be loud and obnoxious and yelling on the sideline,” Raider said. “That’s not really my thing. A lot of the players have club coaches who are really excitable. I’m more mellow. I let them take care of their own energy.”
No. 8 seed Lehi brought plenty of juice to its first round Class 5A State Tournament meeting with No. 25 Provo on Tuesday, sweeping the Bulldogs 25-9 25-15, 25-12 to move to the second round.
Raider was an assistant under former BYU standout Tambre Nobles for four seasons before talking over the Pioneer program when Nobles stepped down at the end of the 2019 season.
“We were really familiar with how he was coaching before,” Lehi junior standout Avery Shewell said. “Really, it was 50-50 coaching us with Tambre and Kolton. I really like Kolton. He’s super awesome.”
Lehi (15-9) jumped out to big leads in the first and third set but had to work a little harder in the second. Provo led 8-6 before the Pioneers found their stride. Leading 17-13, Lehi went on a 7-1 run which ended on a tandem block from Millie Gibson and Ashlin Burton for a 24-14 advantage. A service error was the finisher as The Pioneers won 25-15.
Lehi finished 9-3 in Region 7, splitting with No. 2 seed Mountain View, No. 4 seed Timpview and No. 11 seed Mountain Ridge.
“I think we’ve gotten a lot better,” Raider said. “Our serving game is good and we’re passing pretty well. Our hitters have kind of come into their own and are hitting high and hard. I think our strength is our team and the fact that we want to do it together. Our seniors want this as much as anybody and our supporting cast is out there willing to do it for them.”
Shewell, who averages better than five kills per set, is the team’s star. As a sophomore, she pounded 37 kills as Lehi topped Salem Hills in four sets for third place at the 5A Tournament.
“I love how we play together and love each other no matter what happens,” Shewell said. “Kolton really challenges us to bring our own energy and we can rally each other up.”
Shewell isn’t the Pioneers only weapon. Gibson and senior Haylee Holker shine as hitters and defensively at the net. Junior libero Bailee Holland is solid and helps keep the offense in system.
Raider doesn’t feel that his team will be overlooked during the state tournament.
“I think the teams that know, know that we’re good,” he said. “The teams that are going to be there at the end, they know we’re probably going to be with them. We hope. We want to be with them. I think we’re in a pretty good spot. We’re not a high seed but I think we have a pretty good chance to go deep and maybe kind of a tough eighth seed out.”
The Pioneers will host the winner of the Cottonwood-Box Elder match in the second round on Wednesday.