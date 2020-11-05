No. 1 seed Lone Peak found itself in a fight with No. 8 seed Corner Canyon on Thursday night in the 6A state volleyball quarterfinals and Wisconsin recruit Lauren Jardine did her thing, leading the Knights with 15 kills.
Lone Peak coach Reed Carlson credited his two opposites – senior Annie Taylor and freshman Zoey Burgess – for big swings and key points in the Knights 3-1 (25-19, 27-25, 16-25, 25-18) victory against a very talented Corner Canyon team.
“We’ve been running a 6-2 offense and our opposites came up huge,” Carlson said. “They had huge production for us. Lauren was Lauren and took over with big swings for us. But what our opposites did, they were critical for us. In most sets they actually had more kills than our outsides. Oh, my gosh, that’s beautiful. I couldn’t have scripted that better.”
Burgess finished with nine kills and Taylor eight, and each one of them seemed to come at a critical point in the match.
“We were hoping Corner Canyon would jump on our middles and jump on the outsides, which would leave our opposites one on one,” Carlson said. “Zoey and Annie, what can I say? They were amazing tonight. And our setters did a good job of recognizing the defense and finding those guys.”
Corner Canyon, the No. 8 seed, swept the Knights in Draper in mid-October and came into the quarterfinals as a very dangerous opponent.
“They are huge,” Carlson said. “They are big, beastly kids who jump high and hit hard. They match well against us because they are so stinking athletic. In our heads we knew this was the match where we had to play really well. They are a very talented team.”
Lone Peak won the first two sets. The second set went extras and Corner Canyon won a long rally to tie the score at 25. Jardine scored to give the Knights a 26-25 lead and Emeline Hudson went off the block for a 27-25 victory.
Corner Canyon (18-9) took the momentum early in Set 3 and took a 20-14 lead on a kill from Bailey Bodily, eventually cruising to a 25-16 win.
The Chargers played well in Set 4 as well, but a kill from Burgess gave Lone Peak a 17-16 lead and the Knights seized momentum from there. An ace by Hannah Hawkins pushed the Lone Peak lead to 19-16. Taylor killed an overpass with a big swing to get the Knights to 23-18 and the home team scored the next two points to claim a 25-18 win and the match.
“It felt really awesome because Lauren is the big hitter and leader,” Taylor said. “I’m a transfer from Skyridge and it’s fun to be part of a team where everyone can play their part. Reed has given me the best opportunity to prove my spot on the team. It was the best feeling.”
Lone Peak (27-2) advances to the 6A semifinals against Fremont (22-3), which topped West Jordan 3-1 in the quarterfinals. The match will be staged at Hillcrest High School on Friday at 1 p.m.
The Knights have reached at least the semifinals in four straight years, having won consecutive state titles in 2016, 2017 and 2018.