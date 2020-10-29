Even though the final rounds of the 2020 state volleyball championships have been moved to Salt Lake Community College, the semifinals and finals will more than likely have a very Utah Valley feel.
The No. 1 seeds for next week’s 6A and 5A tournaments are Lone Peak (6A) and Bountiful (5A) as revealed by the Utah High School Activities Association on Thursday.
In 6A, three of the top 10 teams are from the Utah Valley – Lone Peak (25-2), Pleasant Grove (25-3) at No. 2 and American Fork (18-7) at No. 3 – and four of the Top 10 are from Region 4 (Corner Canyon is No. 8 at 17-8).
In 5A, five of the top 10 are Utah Valley schools. Mountain View (20-7) is No. 2, Salem Hills (22-5) No. 3, Timpview (17-6) No. 4, Lehi (14-9) No. 8 and Maple Mountain (15-6) No. 10. No. 1 Bountiful is 16-6.
Last year, Pleasant Grove won the Class 6A title and Mountain won the 5A crown. In fact, the Vikings have played in eight straight large school classification finals. Lone Peak won three straight championships from 2017-2019. The last non-Utah Valley team to win a large-school classification title was Davis in 2011.
In 6A, there are four strong squads – No. 3 Copper Hills (28-1), No. 4 Fremont (20-3), No. 5 West Jordan (17-0) and No. 7 Syracuse (18-3) – who could make a strong run to the final. The only loss for Copper Hills was to Pleasant Grove earlier this season.
The 5A tournament is wide open with any of the top 10 teams capable of reaching the final.
The state volleyball tournaments have been staged at Utah Valley University for a number of years but the coronavirus changed those plans. The only way the tournament could have been played at the UCCU Center was with no fans in attendance, so the UHSAA moved the semifinals and finals to SLCC’s Bruins Arena Nov. 5 and 6. The first three rounds will be played at the home site of the higher seed beginning next Tuesday.