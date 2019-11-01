The final RPI numbers in Class 6A volleyball are for seeding purposes only.
Figuring out the best teams is still more of an “eye test” thing.
The Utah High School Activities Association crunched the numbers and the two traditionally best teams in Class 6A, Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove, are No. 3 and No. 4 in the RPI, with Copper Hills grabbing the top spot and Fremont No. 2.
Copper Hills (26-2) was swept by Pleasant Grove in August but lost only one other match (to Bingham) during the regular season. The two losses for Fremont (26-2) were to Thunder Ridge (Idaho) and Copper Hills.
Meanwhile, Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove competed in the prestigious Durango Tournament in Nevada, losing four and three times, respectively, to highly ranked out-of-state competition. The two teams split a pair of five-set Region 4 matches and Lone Peak topped Pleasant Grove 2-0 at the Wasatch Festival.
Lone Peak has won the past three large-school classification state titles (beating Pleasant Grove) and the Vikings have played in the past eight large-school state title matches, winning three.
In reality, the 2019 Class 6A title will still go through Lone Peak or Pleasant Grove. Both the Knights and the Vikings earned first-round byes and will begin their runs in the state tournament in the second round on Nov. 7 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.
In Class 5A, Farmington (25-1) wrapped up the No. 1 seed but Utah County claimed three of the top five seeds and five of the Top 10, with Mountain View (23-5), Timpview (19-6-1) and Salem Hills (22-5) earning No. 2, No. 3 and No. 4.
Farmington’s only loss was to 6A No. 1 Copper Hills at the Claim Jumper Tournament in early October. The Phoenix didn’t play any Utah County teams.
Last year’s Class 5A title was won by Skyridge, which jumped up to Class 6A this season. The top three seeds in the 5A Tournament receive first-round byes heading into the second round at UVU next week.