If you’ve been looking for three-time defending state champion Lone Peak during the first few weeks of high school volleyball play, you won’t find them.
The Knights and coach Reed Carlson are playing it low-key right now, working hard to replace a boatload of talented players who graduated.
“We purposely scheduled matches later so we can have more time to train in the gym,” Carlson said. “It’s fun to think about where we’re at now and where we can get at the end of the season.”
Lone Peak’s first match isn’t until Sept. 5 against Timpview. Realignment has made the Region 4 slate even tougher this season and Lone Peak will also travel to Las Vegas for the Durango Fall Classic on Sept. 20 and 21, so the tests are coming.
A talented senior class — Tasia Farmer, Hikialani Kaohelaulii, Kennedi Boyd, Carli Bernston and Rae Montrose — have all moved on, creating opportunities for others to step up.
I don’t really feel nervous, we’re more excited,” Carlson said. “You’d think we’d come in after last year and feel a lot of pressure, but we really don’t feel that. The kids want their own identity. They want to do it themselves and build their own legacy.”
Senior setter Gabby Haws and defensive specialist Grace Evans are the only returners with varsity starts and Lauren Jardine, who played at Pleasant Grove last season, has transferred in as a talented outside hitter. Others, such as Grace Grimmer, McKenzie Templeton, Hadley Gantz and Avery Alger will get their chance to carry on the Knights legacy.
Lone Peak is certainly one of the favorites in Class 6A, but there is plenty of competition. Pleasant Grove has had an amazingly consistent program, advancing to the large-school classification finals seven straight times with championships in 2012, 2013 and 2014. The Vikings have finished as the runner-up to Lone Peak three consecutive years and have the talent to get right back to the title game this season.
“Our program’s consistency is built around our work ethic and persistence to be the best we can be by the end of the season,” Pleasant Grove coach Allyse Jones said. “I expect our chemistry to be better than it has been in the past few years and our experience will develop since we have more seniority in the gym.”
Outside hitters Bryton Bishop and Mia Peterson, along with middle Heather Hamson and setter Abigail Miller, give coach Allyce Jones the kind of team that will challenge for the top spot once again.
Last year’s Class 5A champion, Skyridge, joins powerful Region 4 in 6A this season. Valley Player of the Year Kaitlyn Standifird and a terrific senior class have all moved on but outside hitters Chelsee Greenwood and Annie Taylor will lead the Falcons into battle this season. American Fork and Westlake had young teams last year and are looking to improve their standing.
With Corner Canyon jumping up from 5A, Region 4 is packed with great volleyball programs. The good news is that all of them can earn good seed at the state tournament since the Utah High School Activities Association has adopted the new all-comers RPI format.
Outside of Region 4, Copper Hills finished third in the 6A Tournament last season, returns All-State sisters Aliyah and Asiah Sopoaga and will be a challenger for the title. Bingham is another program with the talent to make a run.
Class 5A
With realignment Class 5A is wide open, especially among valley teams. Springville made a nice run to the title game last season before falling to Skyridge and will build around outstanding junior libero Sage Loveland.
Lehi, Timpview, Spanish Fork, Salem Hills, Timpanogos and Mountain View have a lot of potential as things get sorted out in what should be a very competitive classification. Up north, Box Elder has been dominant and Park City, which moved up to 5A, should also be in the mix.