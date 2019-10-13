Lone Peak sweeps Pleasant Grove for Wasatch Volleyball Festival title

Lone Peak won the 4th Annual Wasatch Volleyball Festival: A Tournament of Champions by sweeping Pleasant Grove on Saturday night 25-20, 25-14.
Lauren Jardine had 13 kills and Gabi Haws had 30 assists to lead the Knight attack against Pleasant Grove.
The tournament boasted a field of 36 teams, including four teams from out-of-state.
Normally this game between these rival programs wouldn’t mean much beyond the pride factor as it is not a league contest, but in the new era of the RPI, every win a team can muster will lead to valuable points toward state seeding down the road.
Both Lone Peak and Pleasant Grove defeated two out-of-state powerhouses in the semifinals as the Knights defeated Bonneville (Idaho) while the Vikings got past Durango (Nevada). Bonneville provided a good test for the Knights taking a set off the returning 6A champions.
In the quarterfinals, Lone Peak defeated Region 4 rival Corner Canyon while Pleasant Grove bested Timpview.
Utah County was well represented in the gold bracket (top nine teams). Besides Timpview, Salem Hills made the gold bracket by defeating Riverton while the Thunderbirds took down Park City.
Skyridge won the silver bracket by defeating Park City. The match provided an opportunity for Skyridge head coach Deanna Meyer and Park City head coach Matt Carlson, and their schools, to resume a rivalry called the Clash of the Clans. Skyridge is known as the “Sky Clan” and Park City as the “Mountain Clan.”
For the past three years, the two schools have played but due to the new realignment and the number of games programs are allowed, the two teams could not find any open dates to match up this season. The Clash of the Clans even has a traveling trophy, a shield, that will remain in the possession of Skyridge.
Meyer served as a tournament director as Skyridge and Pleasant Grove co-hosted the tournament.
“This year had the largest number of teams. It was a great addition adding the two teams from Nevada as well as the other two teams from Idaho,” Meyer said. “The top 18 teams in the tournament were all really good teams that will do well in their state tournaments.”