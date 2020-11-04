Mountain View rose above all the competition last season in taking the 5A state championship, and if Wednesday’s 3-0 straight set win (25-13, 25-15, 25-19) over Timpanogos is any indication, the Bruins just may just do it again.
It was a match where everything from start to finish was on point, with the Bruins taking quick leads in all three sets before cruising to set wins where they were rarely contested in any serious manner.
When asked what things his team could have done better following the second round 5A playoff match, Mountain View coach Dave Neeley was a little stumped, understandably.
“It was probably our best match of the year, and that it came in the state tournament — it’s just a really positive thing,” Neeley said. “I felt we were more prepared for this week than any other team in the tournament, and they certainly showed that they were tonight.”
So what went right for the Bruins?
Well, just about everything, although one stat stood out big among all others.
“Our serving was absolutely phenomenal tonight,” Neeley said. “We usually try to get more aces than service errors, and the difference — it wasn’t even close tonight. Just look at the numbers.”
Those numbers included 17 service aces for Neeley’s team against just three service errors with Timpanogos found scrambling to get into system throughout, as a result. But what made it even better, was multiple players getting in on the precise work behind the service line.
Dresden Collings scored six aces for the Bruins, with Lucy Perez and Sydney White adding three each, leading all Bruin servers.
“The aces were great, obviously, but we were also able to serve the ball to the right spots to help get our defense set and score points that way,” said Neeley, who has experience coaching at BYU. “I coached college for five years and I told our girls before the season that our top six servers would be good enough to serve on most West Coast Conference teams.”
As for kills, it was super sophomore Mia Lee leading the way, much like she has all season long.
“She had 11 kills out of just 15 swings, which is an unbelievable percentage, but we’re used to that from her,” Neeley said. “She had the best hitting percentage in the state for a while before dropping last week, but tonight’s performance may put her back on top.”
Lee plays at middle blocker for the Bruins, along with Julia Cavalcanti, which Neeley believes may be the strongest position on his team.
“They’re the two best middle combination in the state, and there’s really no doubt about that, in my mind,” Neeley said. “So having them there getting the kills they do along with the defense they give us — it’s just great having them do what they do for us in just about every match we have.”
With the win on Wednesday Mountain View advances to the 5A quarterfinal round where it will take on Skyline, which won a 5-set thriller over Maple Mountain.
“We have a lot of matches coming up, but I feel we’re really prepared both mentally and physically for it,” Neeley said. “You work all year to play at your best during the tournament and I think we’ve done that. I love coaching this group and I’m just so lucky to have a team that really is perfectly constructed, in my mind. We’re definitely excited to see how far we can go and hopefully we can repeat what we did last year.”