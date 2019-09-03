For their coach’s birthday, the Mountain View volleyball team gave Jaicee Roden a Region 7 victory.
They also blew party favors in celebration and sang to her, but Roden probably appreciated the win more.
The Bruins have gotten off to a great start in 2019 and followed up last week’s upset of 5A No. 1 Woods Cross with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-11) victory against Timpanogos.
“We’ve been focusing on our ball game,” Roden said. “When we come focused on what we can do well, they come and come ready to win. As long as we continue to do that, that’s the challenge for sure.”
Timpanogos won Set 1 and Mountain won Set 2 and in the third set the T’Wolves took a 22-19 lead on a kill from Kambry Jorgensen. Freshman Mia Lee countered with a kill to get Mountain View back in the set and keyed a 6-1 run to finish. Kaylee Sinema fired off an ace, Mia Wesley smashed a kill and at set point a net violation gave Mountain View a 25-23 victory and a two to one lead in the match.
“We needed to take control of the serve and pass game and we did that,” Roden said. “A couple of girls got on runs on the service line, which was nice. The girls just pushed. They were disciplined and wanted to win.”
In Set 4, Lindsey Jensen contributed an ace serve for Timpanogos to cut the Bruins lead to 13-11. After a Timpanogos hitting error, Sinema stepped to the service line and pushed Mountain View to 11 straight points. Highlights came from Lee with a block and two kills along with another ace for Sinema. A Timpanogos hitting error ended the match.
Roden has integrated three freshmen with her talented senior class to produce a 3-0 start to the season.
“I think the freshmen have done a great job contributing, both technically and skill-wise,” Roden said. “They are great players. The seniors have done a good job setting the pace for what the program looks like and they show a lot of leadership. Everyone is working hard and really competing in practice. They all really support each other, and that’s rare.”
Timpanogos (1-2) fought of set point in the first set on a tandem block from Laura Vance and Tasi Schwenke, then got a service ace from Kiera Pickett to tie it up at 24-all. Two Mountain View hitting errors resulted in a 26-24 win for the visitors.
Mountain View broke an 11-11 tie in Set 2 with a 6-0 run and cruised to the 25-17 win to bring on the critical third set.
Wesley, who has committed to the University of Portland, led the Bruins with 17 kills. Lee added seven kills and Sinema contributed three aces. Mountain View next plays next Tuesday at Lehi.
Jaycee Lee led Timpanogos with nine kills. The T’Wolves take on Mountain Ridge at home on Wednesday.