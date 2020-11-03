For years the Utah state high school volleyball tournament was staged at Utah Valley University. Last year – the first in the RPI era – the first round was held at home sites and the rest of the tournament was at UVU’s UCCU Center.
2020 being what it is, this year’s Utah state tournament is going to be a little unusual.
UVU decided it would only host the tournament if there were no fans allowed, so the Utah High School Activities Association sought a different venue. The first three rounds in 2020 will be held at home sites of the higher seed with the semifinals and finals staged at Salt Lake Community College.
Sources have told the Daily Herald that there is a possibility SLCC could back out of hosting the tournament due to COVID-19 concerns, which would leave the UHSAA to seek a neutral high school site for the final two rounds.
Stay tuned.
No. 1 seed Lone Peak (25-2) and No. 2 seed Pleasant Grove (25-3) are heavy favorites to meet for a third time this season in the 6A championship match. The two teams split a pair of regular-season matches, both winning on the other’s home court.
The Knights have two of the state’s top players in Wisconsin commit Lauren Jardine and Utah commit KJ Burgess, while Pleasant Grove will counter with a balanced lineup of hitters that includes Mia Peterson, Heather Hamson, Ashley Gneiting, Sadie Scoville and Brooklyn Fely.
“We’re just going to get in the gym and practice hard like we’ve been doing,” first year PG coach Kim Hawkey said. “We need to be ready to see some good competition because we’ll be having that at the state tournament.”
The top eight seeds have byes to the second round, so Lone Peak will host the winner of the first round match between Herriman and Layton. Pleasant Grove will face the West-Riverton victor.
Copper Hills (28-1) is the No. 3 seed. Grizzlies seniors Asiah and Aliyah Sopoaga are back for one more shot at the title after losing to Pleasant Grove in the final last season. Copper Hills’ only loss in 2020 is to the Vikings, who swept the Grizzlies on the road on Sept. 3.
Region 2 champ West Jordan is 17-0 heading into the tournament, though the Jaguars haven’t played the toughest of schedules.
The Class 5A tournament appears to be wide open. The top three seeds – No. 1 Bountiful (16-6), No. 2 Mountain View (20-7) and No. 3 Salem Hills (22-5) – all receive byes to the second round. Among those playing first round matches, No. 4 Timpview (17-6), No. 5 Woods Cross (18-6) No. 6 Park City (16-6), No. 7 Skyline (19-6), No. 8 Lehi (14-9), No. 9 Box Elder (20-7) and No. 10 Maple Mountain (15-6) are all dangerous teams who could put a run together.
Mountain View is the defending 5A champions, though much has changed since 2019. Daily Herald Player of the Year Mia Wesley graduated and is training at the University of Portland for a spring season and Dave Neeley is the new head coach. The Bruins benefit from Neeley’s vast coaching experience, which includes assistant stints at Saint Mary’s of the West Coast Conference and Valencia High School in California, where he helped the program win a prep national championship in 2008.
“That’s my favorite part of coaching on the court, the strategy part,” Neeley said. “We go over things so many times we know more about other team then they even know about themselves. We know exactly what a team will do in all six rotations and that really helps our defense. Credit our players for seeing that in computer lab and letting it translate on the court.
“At the tournament, there is no tomorrow. Starting Tuesday there is no second shot and our girls know that.”
The players appreciate the fact they could play the first three rounds on their home court if they keep winning.
“We’d love to have a good crowd like we always do,” Mountain View senior Julia Cavalcanti said. “It helps us keep the energy and helps us on the court.”