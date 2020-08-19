Two good teams faced off in Lehi on Tuesday and the team that won was the team that played the cleanest volleyball.
That’s often the case in season openers, and Pleasant Grove was able to hold off a good Lehi team in a 3-0 sweep (25-22, 29-27, 25-22) in a showdown between last year’s 6A state champion (PG) and one of 5A’s top challengers this season.
“I like that we just came together despite the circumstances,” new PG coach Kim Hawkey said. “We had a couple girls out. The girls took the critique and feedback we gave them, made changes and improved throughout the game.”
Lehi made a good showing behind high-flying junior Avery Shewell, who tallied 23 kills. Pleasant Grove countered with Mia Peterson, who had 17 kills, a strong presence in the middle defensively from Heather Hamson and a terrific performance from setter Chloie Brinton, who was the starting libero the past two seasons.
“One of our players has COVID and someone else had a sprained ankle,” Peterson said. “Some of our young girls really stepped up that were not on varsity, so I was super proud of them. They had confidence on the floor, which I loved, even though they never played varsity before. I love that we came together and they were able to step up.”
Pleasant Grove erupted on a 9-0 run in the middle of the first set, turning a 9-8 deficit into a 17-9 lead. With Kloey Bishop at the service line, the Vikings got highlight plays from sophomore outside hitter Sydni Johnson and Hamson to take control. Lehi rallied but at the third set point, Brinton made a great play on a ball tight on the net for a block and the 25-22 win.
Shewell heated up in the second set, throwing down 11 kills. One of her attacks tied the set at 15 and three straight aces from Amelia Gibson pushed the Lehi lead to 18-15. Another Shewell attack put the Pioneers in good position to take Set 2 at 23-19, but they couldn’t finish the job. The set reached extra points and back-to-back Lehi errors resulted in a 29-27 victory for Pleasant Grove and a 2-0 lead in the match.
Pleasant Grove took a 19-16 lead in Set 3 after back-to-back kills from Sadie Scoville led the rest of the way. Lehi got to within 24-22 after a kill from Shewell and Gibson’s fourth ace, but at match point Brinton made a gorgeous running bump set to Peterson, who slammed the ball home for a 25-22 win and 3-0 sweep.
“Honestly I think the game came down to us able to make in system passes and run our middles,” Hawkey said. “Mia is amazing on the outside. She really can put a ball away whenever it’s up in the air. She’s very talented and jumps out of the gym. Chloie serves well and she’s really smart. And we had a lot of Heather Hamson on the front row for a huge block.”
Pleasant Grove (1-0) will host Bingham next Tuesday. Lehi (0-1) is at Salem Hills on Thursday.