After helping her team roar back from a six-point deficit to win the first set on Tuesday against Lone Peak, Pleasant Grove senior middle blocker Heather Hamson had a strong premonition that good things were going to keep happening for the Vikings.
“When we won that first set, it came into my mind, I was like ‘we’re going to sweep,’” Hamson said.
She was right.
Pleasant Grove recovered from that slow start and dominated the rest of the way, earning a 3-0 sweep (25-23, 25-21, 25-19) against its arch rival. Not only did the Vikings avenge an earlier 3-2 loss at home to the Knights but also claimed the Region 4 regular-season title, their first outright since the 2015 season. Last year they shared the league crown with Lone Peak.
“With how tough our region is, being region champions is a great accomplishment,” PG coach Kim Hawkey said. “We just played so well tonight. We’re always hopeful for a sweep but we’re always expecting a long one with them.”
Lone Peak came out strong offensively in Set 1 and led 17-11 after kills from Annie Taylor and Lauren Jardine. But Pleasant Grove wouldn’t back down and won several long rallies to creep back into the set. An ace from Kloey Bishop pushed the Vikings in a 21-21 tie. Trailing 23-22, Hamson fired down a kill and Lone Peak committed an error to get the visitors to set point. Another long rally finished when Mia Peterson won a joust at the net and Pleasant Grove claimed Set 1 25-23.
The Vikings held that momentum in the next two sets.
“We changed our rotation a little bit and we put a lot of pressure on them with our serve,” Hawkey said.
A 6-0 run gave the Vikings a 12-5 lead in Set 2. Lone Peak managed to close within one at 19-18 after a kill from K.J. Burgess but PG won the key points down the stretch to reach set point on a kill by Ashley Gneiting. Peterson ended a long rally with a kill off high hands and the Vikings won 25-21, taking a 2-0 lead in the match.
Pleasant Grove led 19-10 in Set 3, keyed by three kills from Hamson and controlled the set to the finish. Gneiting blasted a kill that Lone Peak couldn’t handle at match point for the 25-19 win.
Peterson is the team’s leading hitter this season but the Vikings came at the Knights from all angles on Tuesday. Hamson finished with 11 kills, Gneiting and Sadie Scoville had 10 each and Peterson had eight, along with a great night passing the ball.
“I think we are all so confident in each other,” Hamson said. “We played our minds out. We played insane. I was trusting my setting (Chloe Brinton) and she got me great sets. Our passing was really good. We were boosting off each other’s energy and we were just playing so well.”
Pleasant Grove (25-3 overall, 9-1 Region 4) will be one of the top seeds heading into next week’s state tournament. Seeding will be announced by the Utah High School Athletic Association on Thursday morning.
Jardine had 17 kills for Lone Peak (24-2, 8-2), which was was coming off a 3-2 victory Monday at Park City. The Knights finish the regular season with a non-region match at Skyline on Wednesday.