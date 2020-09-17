Pleasant Grove didn’t need a lot of incentive to get up for its match at American Fork on Thursday.
The Vikings were still stung from losing to the Cavemen 3-2 at the Rocky Mountain Tournament over the weekend and even with a slow start rallied to take a 3-1 (16-25, 29-27, 25-12, 27-25) victory on Thursday.
“We lost to this team earlier and so just the fact that losing to them and wanting to come back and beat them is the momentum we used,” PG coach Kim Hawkey said. “We are a good team and we just needed to play like it.”
Set 4 was close the entire way as neither team gave an inch. American Fork fought off one match point but PG got a big block from Heather Hamson to take a 26-25 lead and Ashley Gneiting went off the block for the winner.
“I think we adapted to their offense because they run a fast offense,” Hawkey said. “On defense we were more disciplined and ready for the tips. They are a great team and they were digging a lot of balls, so I just told the girls to keep swinging. We kept putting the ball in play and they eventually started making errors.”
American Fork dominated Set 1 taking control early. A 7-1 run, with highlight plays from Megan Hardman, Rebekah Sheperd and Hannah Smith, pushed the Cavemen to a 15-8 lead. A tip from setter Megan Hardman got AF to set point and the home team claimed a 24-16 win.
The second set was much closer and went to extra points. Each team had two sets points but couldn’t quite finish the deal. A clever dump from setter Chloie Brinton allowed PG to tie the set at 27 and a solo block from Brooklyn Fely pushed the Vikings to set point. Saide Scoville tooled her attack off the block and Pleasant Grove won the second set 29-27 to tie the match at one set each.
Pleasant Grove steamrolled the Cavemen in Set 3, jumping out to a 7-0 lead. AF couldn’t get any closer than six points the rest of the way. A kill from Scoville got PG to set point and a nice roll shot from Gneiting finish it for a 25-12 victory and a 2-1 lead in the match.
American Fork (13-3 overall, 1-1 Region 4) continues with region play next Tuesday with a match at Skyridge. Pleasant Grove (12-1, 1-0) travels to Corner Canyon next Tuesday.