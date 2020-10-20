Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best high school volleyball teams in Utah Valley right now:
1. Lone Peak (20-1, 5-1 Region 4)
Knights drop first match of season to red-hot Corner Canyon.
2. Pleasant Grove (21-3, 5-1 Region 4)
Vikings host suddenly dangerous Corner Canyon on Tuesday.
3. Salem Hills (20-4, 10-1 Region 8)
Skyhawks have won 12 of past 13 matches.
4. Timpview (16-5, 9-1 Region 7)
T-Birds face off with Mountain View on Friday.
5. Mountain View (15-7, 4-2 Region 7)
Bruins need a big push to grad Region 7 lead.