Lone Peak at Pleasant Grove volleyball 17
Lone Peak setter Sydney Steel (6) sets the ball during a game between the Pleasant Grove Vikings and the Lone Peak Knights held at Pleasant Grove High School on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

 Isaac Hale Daily Herald

Here’s Prep Rally’s take on which are the five best high school volleyball teams in Utah Valley right now:

1. Lone Peak (20-1, 5-1 Region 4)

Knights drop first match of season to red-hot Corner Canyon.

2. Pleasant Grove (21-3, 5-1 Region 4)

Vikings host suddenly dangerous Corner Canyon on Tuesday.

3. Salem Hills (20-4, 10-1 Region 8)

Skyhawks have won 12 of past 13 matches.

4. Timpview (16-5, 9-1 Region 7)

T-Birds face off with Mountain View on Friday.

5. Mountain View (15-7, 4-2 Region 7)

Bruins need a big push to grad Region 7 lead.

