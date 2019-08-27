(Last year’s record in parenthesis)
An impressive group of teams start out this season’s rankings in prep volleyball:
1. Lone Peak (22-3)
A great senior class graduated, but three-time champs still talent heavy
2. Pleasant Grove (28-10)
Vikings have made the large-school finals seven years in a row
3. Skyridge (23-5)
After winning first state title last season, Falcons want more
4. Lehi (21-4)
Pioneers move up from 4A to 5A and will be a team to beat
5. Timpview (12-10)
Class 5A is wide open and T-Birds are a contender