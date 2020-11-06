Believe it or not, ice cream helped the Timpview volleyball team win Friday's 5A semifinal match at Corner Canyon High School in Draper against No. 1-seed Bountiful.
Sound strange?
Here's how the delicious treat made a difference for the Thunderbirds:
Timpview had three match points in the third set but the Braves managed to stave them off and eventually won the frame, 30-28.
The Thunderbirds appeared to be in a similar spot in the fourth set, leading Bountiful 23-22 when a timeout was called.
Timpview head coach Charmay Lee said the team got its plans organized, then went off on a tangent.
"To be honest with you, I asked them where they wanted to go after the match and what flavor of ice cream they wanted to get," Lee said. "One said chocolate, one said cookies and cream. We just kind of went that route."
But there was something relaxing about such a conversation and that helped the Thunderbirds make the plays they had to make to get the 3-1 (25-19, 25-16, 28-30, 25-22) win and earn a spot in Saturday's 5A title game.
"Our team plays better when we are less tense about everything," senior opposite Kesa Makasini said. "When we took a step back, relaxed and thought about after the game, that's when we perform better."
Makasini turned out to be the one to get the final point as she blocked Bountiful sophomore outside hitter Jordyn Harvey.
"I knew they were going to go to their outside because they had been the whole game," Makasini said. "I was super-late but I just got up and hoped — and it worked. It was amazing. I held my breath in midair and then was just like, 'yes!'"
The final sequence capped an excellent overall performance by Timpview as the Thunderbirds built a big lead and kept the Braves from rallying.
"For some reason, I was really relaxed for this game," Timpview sophomore setter Silina Damuni said. "I was super-confident in my team. We had been working hard and my coach prepared us so well for this game. I loved the way we fought today because it was so much fun."
Lee said she knew her girls would need to play at a high level to knock off Bountiful.
"Bountiful is a very, very talented, physical, physical team," Lee said. "Our performance was the one we prepared for during the last couple of weeks. My girls battled it out."
Lee knew when the Braves survived the match points in the third set and came back to win that it was a dangerous point in the match.
"Our girls are scrappy," Lee said. "I do a lot of drills in the gym where they are down and have to work their way back up. They showed that today. They were resilient."
Damuni said the preparation for pressure-packed moments made a big difference.
"I really like those situations," Damuni said. "We work in practice like we are down 10 points. When that happens, I feel good because I know we are ready for those situations."
Timpview slammed the door shut with the key plays in the fourth set, setting up a rivalry battle with Mountain View in Saturday's title game.
"I'm very excited," Makasini said. "I'm excited to get revenge for our loss last time. We have to play our best and play for each other."
Lee said there are a lot of connections with the Thunderbirds and the Bruins, so both teams know each other really well.
"We love matching up against each other," Lee said. "We know we are going to be served tough. It's our style of ball, so we are excited for Saturday."
Timpview and Mountain View will compete for the 5A state championship at Hillcrest High School in Midvale Saturday starting at 2 p.m.