Salem Hills brought the power tools but Maple Mountain came prepared.
The Region 8 opener on Tuesday night was an intense battle from start to finish, but the home team, Salem Hills, managed to come out on top in a 25-18, 20-25, 25-27, 25-15, 15-10 victory in a rousing start to what is sure to be a very competitive league schedule.
The Skyhawks pin hitters, Ryen Bradshaw and Tessa Treanor, had good swings all night long and finished with 23 and 22 kills, respectively. But the points didn’t come easily because Maple Mountain was terrific defensively, going to the floor and digging plenty of attacks to create opportunities of its own.
“It’s a tough region,” Salem Hills coach Kathy Treanor said. “This win is important. Maple Mountain is a really good team. Three of their players and four of ours combine on a club team, so they are all friends.”
The Skyhawks are playing without junior middle blocker Taylor Snow, who is in her 12th day of quarantine. Kathy Treanor said Snow doesn’t have COVID-19 but is among several Salem Hills students who had to quarantine because another student was diagnosed with the virus.
“The resiliency of our girls coming together without her and carrying the weight to prove themselves, that has been a great key,” Treanor said. “It just showed our depth, which is great.”
In the fifth set, Maple Mountain got a big service ace from Naomi Memmott to tie the score at 9-9. But Salem Hills came up with back-to-back big plays – a combo block from Chelsea McWhorter and Sydney Hansen and then a kill from Tessa Treanor – to surge in front 11-9. The Skyhawks won a long rally to get to match point at 14-10 and Treanor fired off an ace for the winner.
“We tell them all along they’re going to get blocked and they’re going to get dug,” Kathy Treanor said. “That’s all part of the game and it’s OK. We just have to find another way.
If something doesn’t work we have figure out something else. So they know that and they know we don’t expect perfection from them. We just expect them to keep trying and find the different situations that we can earn points. The key is not giving the other team points and made them earn their points.”
Maple Mountain didn’t have big totals from any single player on offense but pushed the home team to five sets with a relentless effort on defense that took the Skyhawks best shots throughout the match.
Salem Hills (1-0 Region 8, 7-2 overall) rolled through Set 1 behind Treanor (seven kills) and Bradshaw (six kills. The Eagles committed seven hitting errors including four in a row that gave Salem Hills a 16-9 lead. Maple Mountain cleaned up its offensive attack later in the set but it was too late as Bradshaw put the win away with a hard swing for a 25-18 win.
Set 2 was tied at 20 but Maple Mountain took advantage of a couple of Salem Hills errors and an ace from Jettlee Ioane to score four straight and at set point, Sammie Ellis got the kill for a 25-20 victory to tie the match at one set apiece.
Set 3 was a real battle, with the momentum switching back and forth. Salem Hills fought off three straight set points to force extras, but Maple Mountain ended up on top for a 27-25 victory and a 2-1 lead in the match.
Salem Hills got out to a 9-2 lead in Set 4 behind the serving of sophomore Grace Holley and cruised to a 25-15 victory to force the fifth and final set.
Salem Hills travels to Spanish Fork on Thursday and Maple Mountain (0-1, 6-2) is at Springville.