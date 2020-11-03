While Donald Trump and Joe Biden battled for the presidency on election night, a different kind of competition was going on as the 6A state volleyball tournament opened up play where No. 12-seed Skyridge swept No. 21 Jordan, 3-0 (25-12, 25-18, 25-12).
Skyridge head coach Deanna Meyer was animated with her team during some timeouts, especially in the second set, which was a bit more competitive than Meyer wanted to see.
“We were beating ourselves,” Meyer said. “I’m trying to teach them about opportunity. They got to know that we’re coming out of the hardest region (Region 4). It’s hard sometimes. Losing those matches is what makes you stronger. I was telling them to seize the opportunity. Sometimes you’ve got to get out of your own way for success to happen. We’re a good volleyball program and these girls are good players.”
Two of the players Meyer was referring to are juniors Emma Meyer and Rose Moore.
Meyer and Moore will both often set and hit for the Falcons and this match was no different. Meyer had 16 assists and 7 kills while Moore had 11 assists and nine kills. Meanwhile, Caitlyn Rupp was tough both hitting on defense while Ava Slaney was very a solid presence in the middle for the Falcons. Madi Standifird, and Alyssa Anderton made key contributions.
“It was an overall good team effort,” Meyer said. “A lot of people contributed to the success” said Meyer. Caitlyn (Rupp) was very effective tonight.”
Jordan made a run in the third set to close the score from 20-8 to 20-12 but after a Falcon timeout, Skyridge got a sideout and the tough serving by Slaney closed out the match.
Now Skyridge will face off with No. 5-seed West Jordan, who won the Region 2 title with an undefeated record. Better passing and the ability to effectively run their offense will be key for Falcons Wednesday.
“Our passing was better tonight and that’s something we’ve been focusing on,” Meyer said.
One thing Meyer was well pleased with is that before the state tournament, three of her senior players were named Academic All-State. Winning this honor were Mailia Niumatalolo, Dotson and Rupp.
“I’m really proud of these girls,” Meyer said. “They are great students and great players and all three started for us tonight.”
Lea Afu and Olivia Lavaka played well for the Beetdiggers.