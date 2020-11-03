After two sets of Tuesday’s 4A first round playoff volleyball game at Springville, the Red Devils appeared to be in deep trouble.
The visitors from Viewmont (the No. 17 seed) had overcome a deficit in the first set and controlled the second to take a 2-0 lead in the best-of-five match against Springville (the No. 16 seed).
But Red Devil head coach Jenna Crandall wasn’t panicking at all.
“All season we have been a team that doesn’t give up,” Crandall said. “Even when we were down by two sets, I felt like it was OK. I knew the girls were going to put everything they had into the game. We would’ve preferred a different outcome but I couldn’t be more proud of what they did.”
Springville came roaring back, dominating Set 3 and holding off the Vikings in Set 4 to set the stage for the dramatic fifth frame.
That, however, was where the Red Devils ran out of answers and Viewmont secured the 3-2 (25-22, 25-17, 15-25, 20-25, 15-9) win to eliminate Springville and advance in the 4A state tournament.
“There are a lot of teams out there that aren’t capable of coming back when they are down 2-0,” Crandall said. “This team was. We were doing the things we had done all year in practice. They knew they were capable of doing those things and showed what kind of players they are.”
The Red Devils were in control early with a four-point lead in the first frame before the visitors outscored Springville 17-10 to get the win. The Vikings then never trailed in the second set as the Red Devils couldn’t stay with Viewmont.
The tables turned in the third, when Springville used a 7-1 to build a lead and just kept expanding it on its way to winning the set.
The atmosphere in the fourth set was electric as the Red Devils fended off a late push from the Vikings and it appeared Springville might be able to ride that momentum to victory as the home team went up 4-1 early in Set 5.
But Viewmont started attacking the middle and found some gaps that allowed the Vikings to surge in front and never look back.
“You’ve got to hand it to Viewmont,” Crandall said. “They had a middle blocker who came in and did a great job. We didn’t have an answer but the girls never gave up. They kept fighting to the last point.”
While the Vikings now advance to face No. 1 seed Bountiful in Wednesday’s second round, Springville will thank its eight seniors for everything they did for the program.
“They were so essential to every win, whether they were on the floor or on the bench,” Crandall said. “We don’t have the season we had without them.”
She also hopes the Red Devil underclassmen learned important lessons and gained valuable experience that will benefit the program in the future.
“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores on the team,” Crandall said. “I’m excited for the coming years. It’s going to be great to see what the up-and-coming talent is able to do.”
Although Springville would’ve loved to see its season continue, the reality is that it was a memorable year in many ways. Crandall said her squad pushed through a lot of adversity.
“Every once in a while as a coach you get a special group, you get a team that fights for everything,” Crandall said. “These are special kids. They had heart and desire and never gave up. You don’t always get that as a coach. It was tough to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and the quarantines but they pushed through and fought. That is what I will always remember about the 2020 season.”