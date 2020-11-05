For the first 15 minutes of Thursday’s 5A quarterfinal volleyball match in Provo, the underdogs from Spanish Fork appeared ready to give favored Timpview all it could handle.
The Dons got a kill by junior Haydn McMillan to take a 10-9 lead over the Thunderbirds and were showing how they upset Woods Cross on the road on Wednesday in the second round.
Then Timpview kicked things up into high gear — and Spanish Fork couldn’t find a way to keep up.
The Thunderbirds rattled off nine straight points as part of a 15-2 run that seized control of the opening set and eventually the match as well. Timpview ended up blasting its way to the 3-0 sweep of the Dons (25-13, 25-13, 25-12) to advance to the 5A semifinals.
“Our girls were confident tonight,” Thunderbird head coach Charmay Lee said. “They played for each other and the team. We focus on our defense and being aggress on every point. I couldn’t be more proud of how they played.”
On of the big keys for Timpview was getting big runs like the on the T’Birds put together in the first frame.
The home team had a similar 10-2 run in Set 2 and a 14-0 spurt in Set 3, runs which require a team to limit their mistakes and consistently make key plays.
“Like every coach in high school volleyball, we work on specific things,” Lee said. “To see them struggle through and then pass the test on the court and have things come together, that’s a great thing. They played with great energy and I was proud of how they did.”
Spanish Fork head coach Valerie Benson said that big run in the first set put her team on its heels and the Dons had a tough time recovering.
“Timpview is an amazing team and we weren’t the team we were last night (at Woods Cross),” Benson said. “We had too many errors.”
Even though Spanish Fork saw its playoff run come to an end, Benson said the squad finished on a high note.
“It was a great end of the season for us,” Benson said. “We were the No. 12 seed and finished in the Top 8, so we achieved more than was expected of us. We only have two seniors, so we are going to learn from this and be back even stronger next year.”
She said it was great to see the girls overcome the challenges of the 2020 season and have the change to enjoy playing the game they love.
“All season we have been telling the girls to be thankful they are getting to play,” Benson said. “They have come to appreciate that. We told the girls to go for their goals but to also plays because they love the game. I think they did that and it was great to see.”
Timpview now advances to face No. 1-seed Bountiful (who defeated Lehi in the quarterfinals, 3-2) in a titanic 5A semifinal showdown.
“Recovery is going to be big, so we tell the girls to get enough rest and focus on nutrition,” Lee said. “We love getting beat up and being uncomfortable, so we are excited to pursue our goals and go up against the next team we are going to face.”
The Thunderbirds will take on the Braves in the 6A semifinal match at Corner Canyon High School in Draper Friday at 1 p.m. with the winner earning a spot in Saturday’s 5A championship game (2 p.m. at Hillcrest High School in Midvale).