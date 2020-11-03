Concerns over COVID-19 and large gatherings has prompted a change in venue for the 5A and 6A state volleyball tournament.
While the first three rounds are still scheduled for the home site of the higher seed, the semifinals and finals will no longer be held at Salt Lake Community College’s Activities Center.
According to the brackets on the Utah High School Activities Association site, the 5A semifinals will be staged at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The 6A semifinals will be held at Hillcrest High School in Midvale, also on Friday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Both championship finals are slated to be staged at Hillcrest High School on Saturday. The 6A title match is scheduled for 10 a.m. and the 5A finals will be held at 2 p.m.
For the most recent updates to scheduling, go to uhsaa.org.