Mountain View opened the 2019 season entertaining its fans with a 3-1 (25-19, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22) win over Westlake at home Tuesday night.
“Wins are great,” said Bruin head coach Jaicee Roden.
Two Bruin freshmen played huge roles in Mountain View’s success.
Mia Lee got some big hits and blocks from playing both the right side hitter and middle blocker positions. Setter Kaylin Scott got a lot of playing time and actually served the last three points as Mountain View was able take down Westlake, 25-22, in the last set.
“Our freshman class is phenomenal, all of them are being competitive,” stated Roden. ‘We have a phenom in Mia Lee and Kaylin (Scott) comes in and sets and does great.”
But a trio of seniors also played a big role for the Bruins as hitters Sami Suguturaga and Mia Wesley each had 13 kills while setter Kaylee Sinema quarterbacked the offense well and was tough from the service line, especially in Games 1 and 3, where she served the first six and five points respectively to help stake Mountain View out to big leads.
Wesley was the hitting star in the early going for Mountain View as the Bruins were able to take control winning two of the first three sets. Wesley, who will play at the next level at Portland in the West Coast Conference, also served well, especially in the fourth set with five points in a row and taking the Thunder out of system. Wesley caught the Thunder out of position with a surprise set that found the backline for a crucial point that put Mountain View ahead, 21-20.
But it was Suguturaga that came up huge in the final stretch of the fourth set after Westlake tied it up 21-21. Suguturaga laid down three ferocious kills, including the match winner.
Westlake got a big game from middle blocker Cambrie Langford whose presence helped the Thunder get a dominant win in the second set. Isa Mata and Ashlynn Olsen also played well for Westlake.