In 2018-19 as a senior at Provo, guard Lavender Briggs averaged an impressive 32.2 points per game for the Bulldog girls basketball team.
Those numbers were almost certainly unsustainable as Briggs took her talents across the country to compete at the next level in the Southeastern Conference at Florida.
And no, she wasn’t able to pour in that many points for the Gators — but she has led her team as she is averaging 14.8 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game for Florida.
“It’s definitely been a learning experience,” Briggs said in a phone interview on Tuesday. “The more the season goes on, the more I’m picking up and the more I’m seeing on film. As the months have gone on, the more things have slowed down for me and the more we got better as a team. I feel like we are going to continue to get better.”
She explained that she didn’t feel like the transition from high school to college was all the difficult for her.
“It wasn’t too hard for me because even when I was back at home I really just played basketball and hung out with a couple of friends,” Briggs said. “It’s not really different now. I focus on basketball. I’m either doing something with school or hanging around my teammates, so it wasn’t too hard of a transition for me.”
She was never one to back down from a challenge or be intimidated, so it wasn’t surprising that she was confident when she started as a Gator.
“I feel like I came in with the mindset that I was ready as soon as I stepped on the floor,” Briggs said. “In every game I played in, I felt like I belonged there. I needed to be there to help my team.”
She loves the camaraderie she has found as part of the 2019-20 Florida women’s basketball team, even though there have been ups and downs.
“The best thing is hanging out with my team and all the fun stuff we do,” Briggs said. “We’re really close and we have a really strong bond. Every time I’m with them it’s fun.”
Now the Gators are getting ready to face No. 7-ranked LSU in the first round of the SEC tournament at 6 p.m. Eastern today.
“This is a lot of fun,” Briggs said. “We’ve let a couple of games slip and we’re trying to get over that hump, be as good as we know we can be. Now with these last couple of games or however far we make it we’ll see what all our training was for. We’ll see how we can put it to use.”
But even though she has moved on to big-time college basketball, she said her high school memories are ones she still treasures.
“Playing basketball there was fun for me and I’m always going to remember it as a fond memory,” Briggs said.
Her advice to any high school player getting ready to make the jump to the college level is to play with a high level of intensity.
“Every game you play, every time you step on the court go as hard as you can,” Briggs said. “Never take it for granted.”
Briggs is one of many former Utah Valley stars who have earned the chance to continue their careers after graduating from high school.
Here is a list of where former Utah Valley winter sport athletes are currently competing at the college level:
MEN’S BASKETBALL
BYU (5)
Gavin Baxter, So. F, Timpview
Richard Harward, Jr. C, Orem
T.J. Haws, Sr. G, Lone Peak
Blaze Nield, So. G, Lehi
Dalton Nixon, Sr. F, Orem
Trey Stewart, Fr. G, American Fork (serving LDS mission)
UTAH VALLEY (1)
Bradley Kitchen, Sr. G, Springville
UTAH (2)
Matt Van Komen Fr. C, Pleasant Grove
Eli Ballstaedt, Fr. G, Wasatch
UTAH STATE (1)
Trevin Dorius, Fr. C, Wasatch
SOUTHERN UTAH (1)
Maizen Fausett, So. F, Westlake
DIXIE STATE (2)
Hunter Schofield, Jr. F/C, Spanish Fork
James Nelson, So. G/F, Salem Hills
MARQUETTE (1)
Brendan Bailey, So. F, American Fork
OREGON (1)
Isaac Johnson, 6-11 Fr. C, American Fork (serving LDS mission)
SNOW COLLEGE (5)
Tyler Boyack Fr. G, Maple Mountain
Matt Norman, Fr. G, Timpanogos
Tredyn Christensen, Fr. F, Westlake
Logan Sorenson, Fr. G, Payson
Malachi Mills, Fr. F, Lone Peak
USU-EASTERN (1)
Anthony Condie, So. G/F, Westlake
Tanner Cuff, 6-5 Fr. G, American Fork (serving LDS mission)
Hayden Frandsen, 6-5 Fr. G, American Fork (serving LDS mission)
SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE (2)
Asa McCord, So. F, Westlake
Spencer Johnson, Fr. F, American Fork
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA (2)
Aaron Leavitt 6-5 Fr. F, Orem
Ricky Stafford, 6-2 Fr. G, Mountain View
NORTHERN NEW MEXICO STATE (1)
Jared Perez, Fr. G, Provo
SOUTHWESTERN OREGON CC (1)
Ike Richards, 6-5 Fr. F, Orem
SPOKANE CC (1)
Austin White, Fr. G, Westlake
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
BYU (3)
Lauren Gustin, So. F, Salem Hills
Sara Hamson, Jr. C, Pleasant Grove
Malli Valgardson Perri, So. F, Pleasant Grove
UTAH STATE (1)
Taylor Franson, So. G/F, American Fork
WEBER STATE (1)
Liz Eaton Graves, Jr. G, Maple Mountain
FLORIDA (1)
Lavender Briggs, Fr. G, Provo
SOUTHERN UTAH (4)
Ashley Larsen, Sr. F, American Fork
Shalyn Fano, Fr. F, Timpview
Madi Eaton, Fr. G, Lone Peak
Hannah Robins, So., Juab
UNIVERSITY OF OHIO (1)
Ella Pope, G/F, Timpview
CONCORDIA-IRVINE (Calif.)
Sarah Christopherson, Fr. F, Lehi
WESTMINSTER (1)
Addie Holmstead, Fr. G, American Fork
SNOW COLLEGE (3)
Rachel Richards, So. G, Lone Peak
Sadie Nixon, Fr. G/F, Pleasant Grove
Coleen Katoa, So. F, American Fork
COLORADO MESA (1)
Savannah Domgaard, Jr. F, Westlake
USU-EASTERN (1)
Rylie Tobiasson, So. C, Spanish Fork
SALT LAKE COMMUNITY COLLEGE (1)
Lia Kaufusi, Fr. G/F, Provo
COLLEGE OF SOUTHERN IDAHO (1)
Sierra Davis, Fr. G, Provo
EASTERN ARIZONA CC (2)
Bayli Heap, Fr. G, Juab
Danja Stafford, Fr. F, Mountain View
WESTERN WYOMING CC (1)
Sami Lewis, Fr. G, Lehi
SOUTHERN VIRGINIA (1)
Kelsey Owens, Fr. G, Maple Mountain
HESSTON COLLEGE (Kansas) (1)
Myley George, Fr. F, Salem Hills
GROSSMONT COLLEGE (Calif.) (1)
Rian Fullmer, Fr. F, Westlake
LARAMIE COUNTY CC (1)
Samantha Hester, Fr. G, Westlake
MT. HOOD CC (1)
Ashley Parry, Fr. G, Westlake
WRESTLING
UTAH VALLEY (11)
Jacob Armstrong, Fr., Salem Hills
Kimball Bastian, Sr., Maple Mountain
Derek Fisher, Fr., Pleasant Grove
Spencer Heywood, So., Wasatch
Cameron Hunsaker, Fr., American Fork
Landon Knutzen, Jr., Maple Mountain
Grant LaMont, Jr., Maple Mountain
Taylor LaMont, Jr., Maple Mountain
Jed Loveless, So., Payson
Corbin Smith, Fr., Wasatch
Koy Wilkinson, Jr., Pleasant Grove
GYMNASTICS
BYU (6)
Abby Beeston, So., Skyridge
Shannon Evans, Sr., American Fork
Gabrielle Hubbard, So., Maple Mountain
Abbey Miner, Jr., Maple Mountain
Sadie Miner, So., Maple Mountain
Brittney Vitkauskas, So., American Fork
UTAH (2)
Hunter Dula, So., Timpanogos
Kim Tessen, Sr., Mountain View
UTAH STATE (1)
Annie Beck, Jr., Spanish Fork
SOUTHERN UTAH (5)
Autumn Jorgensen, Sr., Timpanogos
Madison McBride, Sr., Mountain View
Megan McBride, Sr., Mountain View
Tiffani Stufflebeam, Fr., American Fork
Stephanie Tervort, So., ALA
If you know of other Utah Valley athletes who are competing in winter college sports who aren’t listed, please let the Daily Herald know by sending an email to jlloyd@heraldextra.com.