American Leadership Academy’s (ALA) Sage Mortimer earned a unique opportunity to wrestle in the Jordan Burroughs vs. David Taylor undercard in Omaha, Nebraska, last Tuesday.
Burroughs was an Olympic gold medalist in 2012 and he, along with Taylor, hope to make the Olympic team and represent Team USA in Tokyo.
Burroughs wrestled college at Nebraska while Taylor represented Penn State, coached by former Wasatch wrestling star Cael Sanderson. Both have quite the rivalry but Taylor had never beaten Burroughs in three tries until Tuesday night.
While Burroughs vs. Taylor was the main event, there were five other matches that featured some of the top high school and college wrestlers across the country, along with other Olympic hopefuls.
Mortimer, a senior at ALA, was paired up against Audrey Jiminez, a rising star in girl’s wrestling out of Arizona. But Mortimer got the job done beating Jiminez, 8-5. Mortimer took an early 6-0 lead and held on for victory.
“It was a lot of fun and super exciting to be invited,” Mortimer said. “It was pretty last minute as I got the invite by Instagram on Sunday and the event was held on Thursday.”
Unfamiliar with Jiminez, Mortimer took a bit more of a cautious approach in her match.
“It was more of a smart match for me,” Mortimer said. “I was way more defensive than normal, but sometimes you have to do that to be successful.”
Beyond that, Mortimer was excited for an opportunity to compete at the Rockwell Rumble against the boys. Out of the nearly 800 wrestlers at the Rockwell Rumble in 2021, just three female wrestlers took to the mats.
Mortimer wrestled at 106 pounds and went 3-2, just missing placing in the top eight by a match.
“When girls wrestling was sanctioned (by the Utah High School Activities Association or UHSAA), I couldn’t compete against the boys, which was a bit disappointing,” Mortimer said. “So it was really fun to wrestle against the boys, and it might be my last chance to ever do so.”
Speaking of the 2021 Rockwell Rumble, it was held but with some different twists.
The event wasn’t sanctioned by the Utah High School Activities Association but rather USA Wrestling, so wrestlers had to compete as unattached and no team scores were compiled. But with the different sanction, the event could have more competitors than what is allowed under current UHSAA protocols.
It was also certainly good news that the event came back to Utah Valley and held at the UCCU Event Center on the campus of Utah Valley University. Only coaches and athletes could attend, while parents could attend if they volunteered to work at the scoring tables and in other areas of need.
Because the event was held on Sunday and Monday, the amount of participation of Utah wrestlers, and Utah County wrestlers in particular, wasn’t as high as in previous years. But since many surrounding states have postponed or canceled high school athletics altogether for the 2020-21 school year, the amount of out-of-state wrestlers increased greatly.
Overall, the meet wasn’t that much smaller in participation than in previous years and in many ways the quality of competition was much higher as more top California wrestlers attended. There were a good amount of quality wrestlers from Colorado, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and Washington as well.
The JV Rumble was held on Friday and Saturday at Mountain View High School with a somewhat limited field to be within COVID-19 protocols.
The most interesting match with local ties came at 138 pounds between Alex Emmer, who wrestles for Pleasant Grove, and River Wardle of Wasatch.
Emmer is a move-in from New Mexico previously prepping at Rio Rancho High School, a top program from the Land of Enchantment.
Wardle, a 3-time state champion from the powerhouse Wasp program, recently came out on top of a 6-grappler wrestle-down to one eventual champion at the 2021 Ross Brunson All-Star Dual. However, Emmer didn’t compete in that event as Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson was the 6A representative and West’s Drew Lang was the wildcard entry.
Emmer defeated Wardle 4-1 to win the gold medal. He earned a takedown early in the second period and then a third-period reversal to offset an escape earned by Wardle.
Finlinson dropped down to 132 pounds and placed fourth. Lang also dropped to 132, and placed second.
ALA’s Andrew Fox normally competes at 106 pounds for the Eagle program but at the Rockwell Rumble wrestled in the 98-pound class and took home the silver medal.
American Fork’s Dallan Hunsaker (120) had an excellent tournament finishing fifth as did Pleasant Grove’s Kort Wilkinson (285). Maple Mountain’s Andrew Jensen (182) and Mountain View’s Chris Esparza (285) both placed seventh. Payson’s Riley Bullough (132) placed eighth as did Pleasant Grove’s Zeke Kelley (145).