American Leadership Academy’s (ALA) Lukus Carrillo (126 pounds) and Justyn Mitchell (195) each placed second in their weight classes to lead ALA to a sixth place finish at the 3A state wrestling championships held Friday and Saturday on the UCCU Event Center on the campus of Utah Valley University.
Carrillo, a returning state champion, fell to Morgan’s Jarrett Jorgensen, who won his third state title, by major decision, 19-11.
But Carrillo made it interesting, when trailing 13-6, threw the Trojan grappler to his back to cut Jorgensen’s lead to 13-11. Carrillo nearly got a nearfall seconds later but couldn’t hold Jorgensen for two counts and then in the final seconds chose to give Jorgensen an escape point and try to throw him to his back. However, it was Carrillo that ended up being tossed and Jorgensen’s take down and three points nearfall secured the victory.
Delta’s Jake Jackson pinned Mitchell in the second round but Mitchell, as a junior, still has a chance to be the school’s first 4-time state placer.
ALA did have four other state placers as Cale Miner (152) placed fourth while Skyler Rasmussen (113), Hyrum Morley (145) and Kadon Christensen (160) all placed fifth.
Sage Mortimer’s quest to become the first female wrestler to place twice in state ended two rounds short as Mortimer, after winning her first match by pin, was defeated in her next two bouts.
Maeser Prep’s Hunter Anderton (145) scored the school’s first ever points in program history with a pin, but was stopped by fall in the quarterfinals by Jett High of South Sevier and then eliminated in the consolation round.
Juab easily won the team title while Delta was second. Maeser Prep finished 18th in the 20 team 3A field.
4A Notes: Cedar Valley qualified two wrestlers to the big tourney with Ben Bitner (132) and Caden Dunn (138).
Dunn gave the Aviators their first state tourney points in program history by earning a 5-4 decision over Ridgeline’s Brennen Gessel. However, Dunn fell in the quarterfinals losing to Canyon View’s Cole Lake 6-1, and then lost in the next consolation round. Bitner lost his first two matches.
Mountain Crest bested Uintah to take home the 4A title while Cedar Valley finished 20th out of 21 competing 4A programs.
For complete individual and team results, visit http://trackwrestling.com.