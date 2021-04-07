Mountain View wrestler Radi Stafford lifts Timpview wrestler Conner Morris in the finals of the 182-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Mountain View wrestler Elijah Stafford (left) battles Timpview wrestler Cael Richardson during the finals of the 220-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Pleasant Grove head wrestling coach Brock Moore (second from right) joins the team to celebrate after winning the state title in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021.
American Leadership Academy's Lukus Carrillo holds down Morgan's William Korth as they wrestle in the 106-pound weight class during the UHSAA 3A State Wrestling Championships held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
Mountain View wrestler Chris Esparza (right) competes in the finals of the 285-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Payson wrestler Aaron Garcia (right) tries to pin Farmington's Jacob Waddoups in the finals of the 106-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
American Leadership Academy’s Justyn Mitchell eyes Mountain Crest’s Walker Hutchinson as they wrestle in the 195-pound weight class during the first session of the Utah All-Star Duals held at Telos U in Orem on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Isaac Hale, Special to the Daily Herald
Maple Mountain wrestler Brock Morris (front) battles Payson wrestler Layne Shepherd in the finals of the 126-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Maple Mountain wrestler Brock Morris (right) battles Payson wrestler Layne Shepherd in the finals of the 126-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Payson wrestler Deegan Palmer lifts Viewmont wrestler Karson Rees in the finals of the 132-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Mountain View wrestler Elijah Stafford (left) attempts to pin Timpview wrestler Cael Richardson in the finals of the 220-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.
Here are the top boys wrestlers in Utah Valley in 2020-21:
2020-21 Boys Wrestlers of the Year: Elijah Stafford (220 pounds) and Radi Stafford (182 pounds), Mountain View
The Bruin twins were leaders both on and off the mat for Mountain View. Radi Stafford ended up with a 32-1 record and won the 182-pound division at the 5A state tournament. He was also a 2021 5A Divisional A champion, a 2021 All-Star Dual winner and a 2020 Christmas Clash champion.
Elijah Stafford finished with a 31-4 record and won the 5A title while being named the Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler at the state tournament. He was also a 2020 state runner-up and a 2020 Christmas Clash champ. Both brothers also played multiple years on the Mountain View basketball team.
Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year: Brock Moore, Pleasant Grove
Viking head coach moved into rarified air by winning his tenth state title in the traditional format, second all-time to Wayne’s Kerry Anderson in state history.
Boys Wrestling All-Valley Team
(alphabetical order)
Lukus Carrillo, 138 pounds, ALA
Junior has made three straight trips to the state finals winning gold in 2019.
Jacob Carson, 113 pounds, Pleasant Grove
Viking sophomore scored an impressive all-star dual meet victory against a healthy Kysion Garcia of Mountain Ridge.
Wyatt Dawe, 285 pounds, Pleasant Grove
Viking big man joined older brothers as Viking state champions.
Chris Esparza, 285 pounds, Mountain View
Divisional champion, all-star dual winner and second place at the 5A state tourney.
Jacob Finlinson, 132 pounds, Westlake
Finlinson won three state titles for the Thunder and helped his program reach a new level of competitiveness.
Alex Emmer, 138 pounds, Pleasant Grove
New Mexican move-in dominated the competition and took state for the Vikings.
Aaron Garcia, 106 pounds, Payson
Garcia nailed down state title avenging an earlier season loss to his Farmington opponent.
Dallan Hunsaker, 120 pounds, American Fork
Lost to a 3-time state champion in sudden victory to claim silver medal.
Ted Johnson, 182 pounds, Pleasant Grove
After finishing third in the divisional tournament, Johnson came through at the big tourney with a state championship performance.
Zeke Kelley, 152 pounds, Pleasant Grove
Kelley was a 4-time state placer and 2-time runner-up for the Vikings.
Josh Millward, 145 pounds, Skyridge
After two second-place finishes, Millward climbed to the very top of the podium becoming the first state titleist in program history.
Justyn Mitchell, 195 pounds, ALA
Eagle grappler became the first 4-time state champion in school history.
Brock Morris, 126 pounds, Maple Mountain
Nailed down a state title in his senior year after a runner-up finish in 2019.
Deegan Palmer, 126 pounds, Payson
Lion grappler was a 2-time state runner-up.
Cael Richardson, 220 pounds, Timpview
Timpview grappler made history by being the first Thunderbird to make the state championship finals two seasons in a row.
Breydon Robison, 106 pounds, Westlake
Freshman became second state titlist in school history.
Layne Shepherd, 126 pounds, Payson
Shepherd made the state championship finals twice in a row for the Lions taking state in 2020.
Kort Wilkinson, 285 pounds, Pleasant Grove
Only teammate Dawe kept this junior off of the top of the podium.
Honorable Mention
American Fork: Wade Mecham, Nathan Bartholomew, Hayden Wilson
ALA: Andrew Fox, Skyler Rasmussen, Hyrum Morley, Cale Miner, Nathan Burton
Lehi: William McCleary, Isaac Terrell
Lone Peak: Kadin Stosich Cooper Mumford
Maple Mountain: Quinlin Jackson, Andrew Jensen
Mountain View: Gable Stoddard, Cody Burr
Payson: Eduardo Cabrera, Colton Theobald, Ethan Boulton, William Dixon, Ryan Bullough, Trevor Frank, Kelton Smith, Layne Osborn, Landen Shurtleff, Tate Christensen, Braxton Monroe, Jeff Durrant
Pleasant Grove: Parker Bowen, Max Benson, Koda DeAtley, Trevyn Gates, Gabriel Yocum