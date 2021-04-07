Here are the top boys wrestlers in Utah Valley in 2020-21:

2020-21 Boys Wrestlers of the Year: Elijah Stafford (220 pounds) and Radi Stafford (182 pounds), Mountain View

5A state boys wrestling finals
Mountain View wrestler Radi Stafford lifts Timpview wrestler Conner Morris in the finals of the 182-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 
5A state boys wrestling finals
Mountain View wrestler Elijah Stafford (left) battles Timpview wrestler Cael Richardson during the finals of the 220-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

The Bruin twins were leaders both on and off the mat for Mountain View. Radi Stafford ended up with a 32-1 record and won the 182-pound division at the 5A state tournament. He was also a 2021 5A Divisional A champion, a 2021 All-Star Dual winner and a 2020 Christmas Clash champion.

Elijah Stafford finished with a 31-4 record and won the 5A title while being named the Outstanding Upper Weight Wrestler at the state tournament. He was also a 2020 state runner-up and a 2020 Christmas Clash champ. Both brothers also played multiple years on the Mountain View basketball team.

Boys Wrestling Coach of the Year: Brock Moore, Pleasant Grove

6A state boys wrestling finals
Pleasant Grove head wrestling coach Brock Moore (second from right) joins the team to celebrate after winning the state title in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Viking head coach moved into rarified air by winning his tenth state title in the traditional format, second all-time to Wayne’s Kerry Anderson in state history.

Boys Wrestling All-Valley Team

(alphabetical order)

Lukus Carrillo, 138 pounds, ALA

4A/3A State Wrestling 16
American Leadership Academy's Lukus Carrillo holds down Morgan's William Korth as they wrestle in the 106-pound weight class during the UHSAA 3A State Wrestling Championships held Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald

Junior has made three straight trips to the state finals winning gold in 2019.

Jacob Carson, 113 pounds, Pleasant Grove

6A state boys wrestling finals
Pleasant Grove wrestler Jacob Carson competes in the 113-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Viking sophomore scored an impressive all-star dual meet victory against a healthy Kysion Garcia of Mountain Ridge.

Wyatt Dawe, 285 pounds, Pleasant Grove

6A state boys wrestling finals
Pleasant Grove wrestler Wyatt Dawe (left) celebrates after winning the 285-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Viking big man joined older brothers as Viking state champions.

Chris Esparza, 285 pounds, Mountain View

5A state boys wrestling finals
Mountain View wrestler Chris Esparza (right) competes in the finals of the 285-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

Divisional champion, all-star dual winner and second place at the 5A state tourney.

Jacob Finlinson, 132 pounds, Westlake

6A state boys wrestling finals
Westlake wrestler Jacob Finlinson competes in the 132-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Finlinson won three state titles for the Thunder and helped his program reach a new level of competitiveness.

Alex Emmer, 138 pounds, Pleasant Grove

6A state boys wrestling finals
Pleasant Grove wrestlers Alex Emmer (left) and Koda DeAtley compete in the 138-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

New Mexican move-in dominated the competition and took state for the Vikings.

Aaron Garcia, 106 pounds, Payson

5A state boys wrestling finals
Payson wrestler Aaron Garcia (right) tries to pin Farmington's Jacob Waddoups in the finals of the 106-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

Garcia nailed down state title avenging an earlier season loss to his Farmington opponent.

Dallan Hunsaker, 120 pounds, American Fork

6A state boys wrestling finals
American Fork wrestler Dallan Hunsaker (left) competes in the 120-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Lost to a 3-time state champion in sudden victory to claim silver medal.

Ted Johnson, 182 pounds, Pleasant Grove

6A state boys wrestling finals
Pleasant Grove wrestler Ted Johnson (right) compete in the 182-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

After finishing third in the divisional tournament, Johnson came through at the big tourney with a state championship performance.

Zeke Kelley, 152 pounds, Pleasant Grove

6A state boys wrestling finals
Pleasant Grove wrestler Zeke Kelley competes in the 152-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Kelley was a 4-time state placer and 2-time runner-up for the Vikings.

Josh Millward, 145 pounds, Skyridge

After two second-place finishes, Millward climbed to the very top of the podium becoming the first state titleist in program history.

Justyn Mitchell, 195 pounds, ALA

Utah Valley wrestlers compete in annual All-Star duals 14
American Leadership Academy’s Justyn Mitchell eyes Mountain Crest’s Walker Hutchinson as they wrestle in the 195-pound weight class during the first session of the Utah All-Star Duals held at Telos U in Orem on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Isaac Hale, Special to the Daily Herald

Eagle grappler became the first 4-time state champion in school history.

Brock Morris, 126 pounds, Maple Mountain

5A state boys wrestling finals
Maple Mountain wrestler Brock Morris (front) battles Payson wrestler Layne Shepherd in the finals of the 126-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

Nailed down a state title in his senior year after a runner-up finish in 2019.

Deegan Palmer, 126 pounds, Payson

5A state boys wrestling finals
Payson wrestler Deegan Palmer lifts Viewmont wrestler Karson Rees in the finals of the 132-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

Lion grappler was a 2-time state runner-up.

Cael Richardson, 220 pounds, Timpview

5A state boys wrestling finals
Mountain View wrestler Elijah Stafford (left) attempts to pin Timpview wrestler Cael Richardson in the finals of the 220-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

Timpview grappler made history by being the first Thunderbird to make the state championship finals two seasons in a row.

Breydon Robison, 106 pounds, Westlake

6A state boys wrestling finals
Westlake wrestler Breydon Robison (left) battles in the finals in the 106-pound weight class in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Freshman became second state titlist in school history.

Layne Shepherd, 126 pounds, Payson

5A state boys wrestling finals
Maple Mountain wrestler Brock Morris (right) battles Payson wrestler Layne Shepherd in the finals of the 126-pound weight class during the 5A state boys wrestling tournament at Wasatch High School in Heber on Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. 

Shepherd made the state championship finals twice in a row for the Lions taking state in 2020.

Kort Wilkinson, 285 pounds, Pleasant Grove

6A state boys wrestling finals
Pleasant Grove wrestlers Wyatt Dawe (left) and Kort Wilkinson compete in the 285-pound finals in the 6A state boys wrestling tournament at Corner Canyon High School in Draper on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. 

Only teammate Dawe kept this junior off of the top of the podium.

Honorable Mention

American Fork: Wade Mecham, Nathan Bartholomew, Hayden Wilson

ALA: Andrew Fox, Skyler Rasmussen, Hyrum Morley, Cale Miner, Nathan Burton

Lehi: William McCleary, Isaac Terrell

Lone Peak: Kadin Stosich Cooper Mumford

Maple Mountain: Quinlin Jackson, Andrew Jensen

Mountain View: Gable Stoddard, Cody Burr

Payson: Eduardo Cabrera, Colton Theobald, Ethan Boulton, William Dixon, Ryan Bullough, Trevor Frank, Kelton Smith, Layne Osborn, Landen Shurtleff, Tate Christensen, Braxton Monroe, Jeff Durrant

Pleasant Grove: Parker Bowen, Max Benson, Koda DeAtley, Trevyn Gates, Gabriel Yocum

Salem Hills: Luke Degraffenreid, Monson Morley

Skyridge: Mahkyi Smith, Cayaen Smith

Spanish Fork: Bridger Warren, Clayton Orton, Izaac Wetzel, Coleman Crockett, Hunter Rasmussen

Springville: Andrew Weakley, Alejandro Quezada

Timpanogos: Grant Knudsen, Corbin Carlson, Breyden Jorgensen

Timpview: Conner Morris

Westlake: Parker Ballantyne, Cameron Baum, Tucker Butler, Jace Brower, Jacob Green, Mason Bodell

