ALA wrestler Sage Mortimer pins Maple Mountain wrestler Donna Wright in the finals of the 115-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Maple Mountain wrestler Abi Archibald signals that she is ready to go before the finals of the 150-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Maple Mountain wrestler Ashley Camacho celebrates after winning the finals of the 190-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
ALA wrestler Rachel Camacho competes in the finals of the 108-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
ALA wrestler Olivia Carrillo (right) battles Rich's Annie Peart in the finals of the 136-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Westlake freshman Celeste Detoles (right) battles Pleasant Grove senior Bryton Moore in the finals of the 120-pound weight class at the 6A state girls wrestling tournament in Saratoga Springs on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Timpview wrestler Taimane Fiatoa celebrates after winning in the finals of the 160-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
ALA wrestler Jacqueline Hernandez lifts Springville's Valery Ethington in the finals of the 120-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Maple Mountain wrestler Morgan Honsvick (right) gets a hug from teammate Aurellia Ramos after Honsvick defeated Ramos in the finals of the 245-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Westlake’s Lizzie Shunn adjusts her headgear as she wrestles Judge Memorial’s Trinity Speredon in the 132-pound weight class during the Utah All-Star Duals held Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, at the UCCU Center in Orem. Isaac Hale, Daily Herald
Mountain View wrestler Lillian Spieth (left) battles Provo's Katelyn Wolf in the finals of the 128-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Springville wrestler Hotaia Valeti (right) battles Timpview's Kendal Hyatt in the finals of the 140-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
ALA wrestler Sage Mortimer (center) stands atop the podium after winning the 115-pound weight class during the 5A/3A/2A/1A state girls wrestling tournament at Mountain View High School in Orem on Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021.
Here are the top girls wrestlers in Utah Valley in 2020-21:
2020-21 Girls Wrestler of the Year: Sage Mortimer, ALA
Beyond taking state, she beat the 3A boys state 106-pound state champ in a postseason meet and qualified to wrestle in the Olympic Trials. Her impressive résumé includes being the 2021 Battle of the Amazonians champion, a 2020 3A Divisional A champion and Outstanding Wrestler, wrestled and won in the Jordan Burroughs vs. David Taylor Undercard Matches, won the Last Chance Olympic Trial Qualifier and competed in the 2020 Olympic Trials.
Girls Coach of the Year: Billy Cox, Maple Mountain
Besides leading the Golden Eagles to the 1A-3A, 5A team title, Cox is an important pioneer in girls wrestling and had an open door policy to help any girl that needed a coach.
Girls Wrestling All-Valley Team
(alphabetical order)
Abi Archibald, Maple Mountain
Golden Eagle senior nailed down 1A-3A, 5A state title in dominating fashion.
Jamie Barton, Westlake
Sophomore sensation went 22-4 and won the 6A state title.
Ashley Camacho, Maple Mountain
Golden Eagle senior went 24-2 taking state and winning the Battle of the Amazonian tourney.
Rachel Camacho, ALA
Eagle grappler won first 1A-3A, 5A individual title.
Olivia Carrillo, ALA
Sophomore won a state title and was victorious in the All-Star Dual.
Celeste Detoles, Westlake
Fabulous freshman won 27 times with just one loss en route to the 6A state title.
Taimane Fiatoa, Timpview
State title winner also was the Outstanding Wrestler at the Battle of the Amazonians.
Emmy Finlinson, Westlake
Brother Jacob was Westlake’s first ever state title winner for the boys, she was the first state title winner for the girls program.
Brooklyn Hays, Pleasant Grove
Viking nailed down a 6A title, first in her school’s history.
Jacqueline Hernandez, ALA
State champion had two pins in less than a minute at the state tourney.
Morgan Honsvick, Maple Mountain
Freshman won a state title for the Golden Eagles.
Lizzie Shunn, Westlake
Thunder grappler lost just once on the season and beat one of the top girl wrestlers in the state in Alyssa Pace to nab 6A title.
Lillian Spieth, Mountain View
Bruin became the first state champion in her program’s history.
Hotaia Valeti, Springville
Stalwart freshman had a great season taking state for the Red Devils.
Honorable Mention
ALA: Jocelyn Hepler
Maple Mountain: Cecily Morkel, Donna Wright, Abigail Adams, Meila Bartlett, Jesse Harrison, Aurelia Ramos, Nya Seiuli