Utah Valley Wrestler of the Year: Jimmy Tomasi (Provo, 285 pounds): Senior won his second straight 5A state title and lost only one match on the season.
Utah Valley Coach of the Year: Ross Taylor (Mountain View): The Bruins had a historical season going 24-1 in dual meets and putting a program-record four wrestlers in the state championship finals.
2019-20 All-Valley Wrestling Team:
Cannon Carlson (Pleasant Grove, 195 pounds): Viking grappler won divisional tournament and placed second in state.
Lukus Carrillo (ALA, 126 pounds): Sophomore placed second in state after finishing first in 3A last year.
Hadley Cowan (Skyridge, 138 pounds): Cowan finished with 200 career wins and placed in state all four years for Falcon program..
Jacob Finlinson (Westlake, 126 pounds): Thunder star won his third state title.
Wyatt Hone (Payson, 126 pounds): This Lion grappler was a consistent performer who was denied a gold medal at state by his own teammate
Ryley Horrocks (Mountain View, 285 pounds): Bruin big man had a solid year winning the divisional tournament and placing second in state.
Dallan Hunsaker (American Fork, 106 pounds): Sophomore claimed a state title along with winning at the Dollamur All-Star Dual.
Andrew Jensen (Maple Mountain, 170 pounds): Sophomore came out on top in a tough field of 5A wrestlers.
Cole Jensen (Payson, 120 pounds): Lion senior won two state titles with another runner-up finish in an impressive career.
Joshua Millward (Skyridge, 132 pounds): Sophomore placed second in state for second straight season.
Justyn Mitchell (ALA, 195 pounds): Junior placed in state for third straight season taking second place in 2020.
Cael Richardson (Timpview, 220 pounds): Junior who placed second in state has led resurgence in Thunderbird program.
Jake Richardson (Pleasant Grove, 170 pounds): Pennsylvanian move-in brought home the 6A state title and placed in several prestigious tournaments.
Oakley Ridge (Pleasant Grove, 145 pounds): Viking 4-time state placer won a state title in senior year.
Layne Shepherd (Payson, 126 pounds): Lion junior joined his father and older brother as state champions.
Mahkyi Smith (Skyridge, 145 pounds): Freshman sensation finished second in state and won a divisional title.
Anthony Stockwell (Westlake, 220 pounds): Thunder grappler placed second in state and also won a divisional title.
Louis Williams (Payson, 195 pounds): Lion senior won a divisional title to go along with a runner-up finish at the 5A state tourney.
Heston Wood (Salem Hills, 152 pounds): Skyhawk wrestler was unfortunately disqualified at state for a skin condition, but still placed second in divisional tournament.
Honorable Mention All Valley:
ALA: Sage Mortimer (106), Skyler Rasmussen (113), Hyrum Morley (145), Cale Miner (152), Kadon Christensem (160).
American Fork: Nathan Bartholomew (126), Hayden Wilson (138), Ben Tobler (152).
Cedar Valley: Caden Dunn (138 pounds).
Lehi: Harrington Ray (220), Ryder Hatch (285).
Lone Peak: Ethan Rugg (152), Zeb Mendenhall (160).
Maeser Prep: Hunter Anderton (145).
Maple Mountain: Brock Morris (113), Cooper Cox (132), Quinlin Jackson (160).
Mountain View: Cody Burr (106), Hunter Chariton (145), Radi Stafford (170), Elijah Stafford (182), Chris Esparza (220).
Orem: Justin Evans (132).
Payson: Eduardo Cabrera (106), Ethan Boulton (113), Cam Ford (120), Deegan Palmer (132), Trey Hiatt (138), Trevor Frank (145), Tucker Naccarato (170), Braxton Monroe (182), Trevor Guzman (220), C.J. Vasquez (285).
Pleasant Grove: Jacob Carson (106), Kyler Ferrell (113), Jackson Visser (126), Zeke Kelley (138), Jakob Bingham (138), Mathew Smith (170), Ted Johnson (182), Phillip Boban (220), Wyatt Dawe (285), Drew Dennison (285).
Provo: Josh LeBaron (152), Josh Weeks (152).
Salem Hills: Luke Degraffenreid (132), Dawson Wood (138), Monsen Morley (160).
Skyridge: Hunter Bown (113), James Hornberger (160), Loyal Holm (182).
Spanish Fork: Clay Orton (126), Dawson Shepherd (138), Brock Davis (160), Isaac Wetzel (160).
Springville: Andrew Weakley (138), Jace Witney (145), Alejandro Quezada (182).
Timpanogos: Elijah Kratzer (195), Breydon Jorgensen (220).
Timpview: Conner Morris (182), David Fox (182), Isaac Nelson (195).
Westlake: Cameron Baum (120), Tucker Butler (132), Trent Taylor (145), Ashden Green (152).