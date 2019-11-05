Jason Chamberlain, who prepped at Springville High School winning four state titles, has announced that he will try to make the 2020 Olympic team in Greco-Roman wrestling.
Chamberlain, who was also a high school and NCAA wrestling All-American (at Boise State) has focused in recent years on making the Olympic team in freestyle. But this announcement of his intention to still dream of Olympic glory, but in Greco-Roman, he feels is the right decision.
He will join Utah Valley wrestler Taylor LaMont, who is taking an Olympic redshirt, as two prominent wrestlers with Utah ties with hopes of making the 2020 Olympic team that will compete in Tokyo, Japan.
"Greco (Greco-Roman) is the type of style where you have to take advantage of your scoring opportunities," said Chamberlain. "There might be one or two scoring actions in a whole match and that plays into my style a little bit. I'm excited to try it out "
Chamberlain has had huge success in freestyle as he won the Pan-American games in 2015 and competed in the Olympic Trials in 2016. But before he focused on his NCAA wrestling and freestyle career, Chamberlain had significant success in Greco-Roman. He trained with past national team coach Ivan Ivanov and Greco-Roman Olympian Mark Fuller. Chamberlain also has an extensive coaching background in Greco-Roman wrestling.
"I was telling the national team coaches last week, and they were ‘why do you want to switch over?’” Chamberlain related. “I told them my coaching background, and they were like, ‘why did you ever leave Greco? You should have never left it (Greco-Roman)’"
Chamberlain, a 2008 graduate of Springville High School who went 191-2 in his prep career, thinks his chances of making the Olympic team are also better in Greco-Roman.
"I just think the weight class is better for me (than competing in freestyle).
Chamberlain must also balance his coaching duties at Fresno State, where he is the lead assistant of the Bulldog program which was just reinstated last season, and his competitive goals. Chamberlain is also married and a father of two. Chamberlain draws strength from his wife Abbey, who is quite familiar with the sport as her father Ric Thompson was the head coach at Payson High School when she grew up.
“My wife is very supportive of my dreams,” Chamberlain stated.