The COVID-19 pandemic has definitely impacted high school athletics across Utah but it will have some drastic impacts on wrestling in just how competitions are held.
With restrictions set forth by the Utah High School Activities Associations on numbers of competitors and fans that can attend meets, coaches that run tournaments have had to adapt a bit. For example, the large 32-team invitational with wrestling and fans crowded tightly into a gymnasium will be shifted in favor of smaller events.
But there are some ingenious ways tournament organizers are using to increase competitive experiences.
Wasatch hosted the Wasatch Intermountain Duals this past weekend but, to be within COVID-19 guidelines, there were actually two tournaments in one with separate fields of teams competing against each other in a dual meet format with events on Friday and Saturday.
Juab did a similar thing at its tournament with two separate 10-team events over the weekend. And Millard competed in both, doing the Wasatch tournament on Friday and the Juab event on Saturday.
At the Wasatch Intermountain Duals, Friday’s field of teams included some of the best in the state with returning 4A state champions Mountain Crest and 5A’s top two teams from last year in host Wasatch and Payson. Other top teams competing were Morgan, third in 3A last season, and the 2A runner-ups Altamont, along with perennial 2A contender Millard. Traditional Wyoming powerhouse Green River also made an appearance.
Though the ten teams invited to compete on Friday couldn’t duel every team in the field, Mountain Crest went 5-0 in its duals.
The Mustangs bested Millard 49-27, Mountain Ridge 57-17, Payson 44-27, Morgan 53-21 and host Wasatch 52-21.
Since Wasatch and Payson are in Region 8, they chose not to compete against each other. Wasatch did go 4-1 in its duals beating Ridgeline 59-18, Altamont 48-27, Green River (Wyoming) 55-22 and Millard 47-18. River Wardle (138 pounds) led the way for the Wasps going undefeated on the day.
Payson went 3-2 defeating Altamont 54-27, Green River 66-18, and Mountain Ridge 52-24 but dropping meets to both Mountain Crest and Morgan, the latter by a 40-27 count. Deegan Palmer (138) and Braxton Monroe (220) posted unblemished records for the Lions.
On Saturday, a new set of teams competed, though Payson competed again with a different set of wrestlers while host Wasatch also again took to the mat.
Saturday’s tournament also featured some quality teams with returning 6A state champs Pleasant Grove, perennial 5A power Maple Mountain, as well as quality teams like ALA, Farmington and Skyridge. Though the field wasn’t quite as strong as Friday, the competition was still fierce.
Pleasant Grove dominated going 5-0 defeating ALA 53-21, Maple Mountain 72-5, Farmington 69-10, Wasatch 53-24, and Payson 64-9.
The Vikings did get some top performances from Jacob Carson (113), Israel Gonzalez (120), Zeke Kelley (152), Trevyn Gates (160), and Kort Wilkinson (285), who all went undefeated.
ALA went 4-1 in its duals while Skyridge went 3-2. Andrew Fox (106) went undefeated for ALA while Joshua Millward (152) and Cayaen Smith (170) did the same for Skyridge.
Maple Mountain was 2-3 in its matches and was led by the unblemished individual performance of Andrew Jensen (182). Lone Peak went 1-4, while Pleasant Grove’s No. 2 team went an impressive 4-1, only losing to Maple Mountain and defeating Skyridge 42-40 led by the undefeated performance by Wyatt Dawe (285). And Wasatch went 4-1 for the second straight day with Wardle (138) again going undefeated. Austin Kelly (132) also went undefeated for the Wasps.
At the Juab Winter Classic hosted by the returning 3A champs, 5A Box Elder actually won the tournament as Uintah was second with Juab placing third.
After winning its pool, Box Elder defeated the 3A returning champion Juab 37-36 and last year’s 4A runner-up Uintah 43-26 to win the title. In its dual meet against Juab, the match-up at 285 pounds featured Kellen Collier, the 2020 5A runner-up versus Shan Jackson, the returning 3A state champ. Collier hung on for a 1-0 victory helping to propel the Bees to victory. Uintah bested Juab 38-33 to take the silver trophy.
Westlake and Mountain View also competed in the dual meet tournament and put together an exciting dual meet which ended up 39-39. But based on criteria, Westlake was declared the winner. Westlake finished second in its pool on Friday losing to Box Elder.
Westlake’s Jacob Finlinson went unscathed in his matches at the tournament at 138 pounds while Elijah Stafford (195/220) accomplished the feat for the Bruins.
Salem Hills took second in its pool losing to Juab and then later in the day lost to Westlake 61-18.
Spanish Fork won the 13-team Paul Williamson Memorial Invitational tournament in Parowan, which used traditional individual brackets with team scoring. Canyon View was second. Junior Wetzel (120), Bridger Warren (138), Clayton Orton (145A), Raven Spann (145B) and Izaac Wetzel (160) took home gold medals for the Dons.
In girl’s wrestling, Mountain View with its seven female wrestlers, took home the gold at the Hunter tournament, which featured eight teams. Jennafer Felix (108), Lillian Spieth (128), Zarieh Power (138), and Andrea Patino (195) claimed gold for the Bruins.